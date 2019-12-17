Sambil ta inaugurá bunita Feria di Pasku

Den e temporada di fin aña aki Sambil kier a regalá e pueblo di Kòrsou algu diferente. Djaluna 16 di dezèmber Sambil a inaugurá su feria di pasku! For di awe te ku djabièrnè 20 di dezèmber entre 6’or di atardi i 10’or di anochi boso por disfrutá di un dushi ambiente, admirá diferente artíkulo nan di dekorashon di pasku trahá na man dor di nos artistanan lokal i naturalmente e kosnan di boka dushi un por keda afó! Tur esaki akompañá di animashon musikal, give-aways i hopi mas! Kòrda ku Sambil lo ta habrí henter e siman aki for di 10’or di mainta te ku 10’or di anochi nèt bon pa bo probechá hasi bo komprasnan i skohe e regalo perfekto pa bo ser nan kerí!

Nos ta invitá kada un di boso pa sigui bishitá nos, sigui disfrutá di loke nos tin di ofresé i pasa dushi dianan di fiesta den kompania di henter famia na Sambil Shopping Mall. Bishita www.sambil.cw of nos paginanan di media sosial pa mas informashon di nos horarionan adaptá pa dianan di fiesta.

Sambil inaugurated its Christmas Fair 2019

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and during this holiday season Sambil wanted to surprise you with something bold and different! On Monday, December 16th Sambil inaugurated their Christmas fair which will be open every day from 6:00PM till 10:00PM until Friday, December 20th. You are invited to come with the whole family and enjoy five days full of delicious sweets, incredible art pieces and handmade crafts! There will be live music, giveaways and much more. Remember this week, Sambil is open from 10:00AM till 10:00PM so you can shop for the perfect Christmas gifts for your loved ones.

In this holiday season, we invite you all to continue visiting Sambil to shop, dine and create memorable moments and celebrate the holidays with the whole family at #SambilShoppingMall Visit www.sambil.cw for more info about our holiday extended hours or follow @sambilcuracao on social media.