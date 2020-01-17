CIFA su brindis na apertura di aña 2020

Segun CIFA 2020 lo ta e aña di renobashon pa e sektor finansiero.

Willemstad, 14 yanüari 2020

Djabièrne último miembronan di Curaçao Financial Services Association (CIFA) i otro miembronan influyente di nos komunidat a bini huntu na Restorant Omundo pa brinda na apertura di aña 2020. E meta di e brindis anual di aña nobo ta pa huntu tira bista riba e aña ku a terminá i pa pone metanan nobo pa e aña ku a kuminsá. Señora Nacha de Jesus, presidente di e organisashon, a anunsiá ku 2020 lo ta e aña den kua institutonan finansiero ínternashonal lo redeskubrí nan mes i realisá renobashon.

Na kaminda pa un spit mas haltu

E kulminashon di e anochi tabata e diskurso inspirativo di señora Nacha de Jesus, presidente di CIFA. Na nòmber di CIFA ela gradisí su invitadonan pa e sostén ku nan a risibí durante 2019. Tambe ela informá ku ela aseptá e posishon di presidente den bestür di CIFA ku brasa habrí. “Tabata un di mi prestashonnan personal di 2019 i un berdadero honor. Masha danki,” de Jesus a bisa. Su diskurso a kontinuá poniendo énfasis riba algún resultado ku e sektor finansiero internashonal a logra den 2019. Entre otro e logro di e largely compliant-status, implementashon di lei nobo i kompetitivo di winstbelasting ku ta aseptá internashonalmente, ampliashon di e relashon ku partners eksistente i start kolaborashonnan nobo, tambe e hecho ku tur partido importante den e instituto finansiero internashonal awor aki ta luchando pa e mesun meta.

De Jesus a mustra tambe riba e importansia ekonómiko di e sektor di servisionan finansiero komparando e kontribushon di e refineria na ekonomia di pais i e régime-offshore. Ela terminá su diskurso ku un konsepto di e metanan ku e organisashon a diseñá pa 2020. “2020 ta e aña den kuá e instituto finansiero lo redeskubrí su mes. Awor ku no tin e régime-offshore mas ta tempu pa un renobashon total,’ segun de Jesus. E presidente ta di opinion ku por logra un klima di invershon atraktivo solamente adaptando e ‘productportfolio’ di e sektor i drecha e proseso di lisensia di e kliente. “E meta ta pa introdusí solushonanan teknológiko inovativo pa por kompetí regional i internashonal. Nos mester buska aliansanan stratégiko ku tantu aktornan lokal komo regional. Nos por siña asina tantu di otro paisnan ku ya ta den nan próksimo fase di desaroyo. Dor di analisá loke a funshoná i loke no, nos ta kapas pa pasa bai un spit mas haltu i por gana un bentaha kompetitivo den regio. Nos a dal e promé stapnan kaba den 2019. Ku trabou duru i ku desishonnan firme, tanten nos mantené fleksibilidat, lo sòru pa den e aña aki nos logra un nivel di servisio mas haltu”, de Jesus a kontinuá.

E desafio pa 2020

Promé ku e diskurso di de Jesus, tabatin dos diskurso na apertura. E anochi a kuminsá ku e diskurso di Promé Minister señor Eugéne Rhuggenaath kaminda e lider politiko a elogiá e sektor di servisionan finansiero internashonal riba nos isla pa e logro di largely compliant-status di OESO. Danki na e logro aki nos isla no ta aparesé mas riba e asina yamá lista pretu. Premier Rhuggenaath tabata optimista pa futuro di e sektor i a rekonosé e importansia di e sektor pa ekonomia lokal. “Un sektor finansiero uní, representá pa CIFA ta e mihó garantía pa kresementu. E lei nobo di impuesto ta un stap grandi den e bon direkshon,” Premier Rhuggenaath a indiká. “Apesar ku e diferente pronóstikonan negativo por laga pensa otro, futuro ta yen di perspektiva. E instituto finasiero internashonal huntu ku e sektor turístiko ta keda pilarnan sólido di nos ekonomía lokal. Premier Rhuggenaath a terminá su diskurso ku bisando “by breaking the mold, the island will be able to turn the tide and put Curaçao back on the map so that next year the annual new year’s event will be a celebration of growth”



Mas koperashon

Despues di e diskurso di Premier Rhuggenaath a sigui e diskurso di minister di Finansas señor Kenneth Gijsbertha. El a bisa: “Nos mester i lo surpasá tur opstákulo ku aktualmente ta den nos kaminda.” E situashon di inseguridat rondo di Refineria di Kòrsou (RDK) i e aanwijzing ku Kòrsou a haña ta solamente dos di e varios kontratiempos di 2019. “Sobrevivensia no ta sufisiente. Nos mester prosperá. Anto é forma pa logra esei ta di sali dilanti komo un pais den union.” Minister di Finansas a terminá su diskurso ekspresando su konvikshon ku huntu i den estrecho koperashon ku CIFA den su ròl komo representante di un pilar importante den nos ekonomia, kresementu ekonómiko por wòrdu lográ i ku nos por mantené esei.

Después di e diskursonan tur invitado a prost riba e aña nobo.

Nieuwjaarsborrel CIFA

Volgens CIFA is 2020 het jaar voor hernieuwing voor de financiele sector

Willemstad, 13 januari 2020 – Afgelopen vrijdag kwamen de leden van de Curaçao International Financial Services Association (CIFA) samen met andere invloedrijke leden van onze samenleving bijeen in het Omundo Restaurant om het nieuwe jaar in te luiden. De jaarlijkse nieuwjaarsborrel is bedoeld om samen terug te blikken op het vorige jaar en doelen te stellen voor het lopende jaar. Mevrouw Nacha de Jesus, voorzitter van de organisatie, kondigde aan dat 2020 het jaar zal zijn waarin de internationale financiële dienstensector zichzelf opnieuw zal uitvinden en hernieuwing realiseren.

Naar een hogere versnelling

Het hoogtepunt van de avond was een inspirerende toespraak van CIFA-voorzitter Nacha de Jesus. Ze bedankte haar gasten namens CIFA voor de steun die ze gedurende 2019 heeft ontvangen en zei dat ze de positie van voorzitter in het bestuur van CIFA met open armen verwelkomde. “Het was een van mijn persoonlijke prestaties in 2019 en een echte eer. Bedankt,” aldus De Jesus. Haar toespraak ging verder met het benadrukken van enkele van de resultaten die de internationale financiële sector in 2019 heeft behaald. Zoals het verkrijgen van de largely compliant– status, de implementatie van een nieuw, internationaal geaccepteerd en concurrerend winstbelastingwetgeving, het verbreden van bestaande relaties met partners en aangaan van nieuwe samenwerkingen, alsmede het feit dat alle belangrijke spelers in de internationale financiële sector nu één en hetzelfde doel nastreven. De Jesus heeft ook gewezen op het economische belang van de financiële dienstensector door een parallel te trekken tussen de bijdrage van de raffinaderij aan de eilandeconomie en het offshore-regime. Haar toespraak werd afgesloten met een schets van de doelen die de organisatie heeft gesteld voor 2020. “2020 is het jaar waarin de internationale financiële sector zichzelf opnieuw zal uitvinden. Nu het offshore-regime niet meer bestaat, is het tijd voor een complete hernieuwing,” zei De Jesus. De voorzitter is van mening dat een aantrekkelijk investeringsklimaat alleen kan worden bereikt door het productportfolio van de sector aan te passen en het licentieproces van de klant te verbeteren. “Het doel is om innovatieve technologische oplossingen te introduceren om regionaal en internationaal te kunnen concurreren. We moeten strategische allianties aangaan met zowel lokale als regionale spelers. Er is zoveel dat we kunnen leren van andere landen die zich nu in de volgende ontwikkelingsfase bevinden. Door te analyseren wat wel en wat niet werkt, zijn we in staat naar een hogere versnelling te schakelen en te concurreren in de regio. De eerste stappen zijn al in 2019 gezet. Besluitvaardigheid en hard werken, terwijl we toch flexibel blijven, zullen ervoor zorgen dat we dit jaar een hoger serviceniveau bereiken,” vervolgde De Jesus.

De uitdaging voor 2020

De toespraak van De Jesus werd voorafgegaan door twee openingsredes. De avond begon met een openingstoespraak van de premier Eugene Rhuggenaath. De politieke leider prees de internationale financiële dienstensector op het eiland voor het bereiken van de largely compliant-status van de OESO, waardoor het eiland niet meer voorkomt op de zogenaamde zwarte lijst. De premier was optimistisch over de toekomst van de sector en erkende het belang van de sector voor de lokale economie. “Een verenigde financiële sector vertegenwoordigd door CIFA is de beste garantie voor groei. De nieuwe belastingwetgeving is een grote stap in de goede richting,” zei hij. “Hoewel de verschillende negatieve voorspellingen anders doen vermoeden, biedt de toekomst volop perspectief. De internationale financiële dienstensector blijft samen met de toeristische sector solide pijlers van de lokale economie.” De premier sloot zijn krachtige toespraak af met de opmerking dat het tij zal keren als we gezamenlijk de vertrouwde kaders kunnen loslaten.

Meer samenwerking

De toespraak van de premier werd gevolgd door toespraak van de minister van Financiën Kenneth Gijsbertha. Hij zei: “We moeten en zullen de obstakels, die ons momenteel in de weg staan, overwinnen”. De onzekere situatie rondom Refineria di Kòrsou (RDK) en de aanwijzing die het eiland heeft gekregen, zijn slechts twee voorbeelden van de vele tegenvallers in 2019. “Overleven is niet genoeg. We moeten gedijen. En dé manier om dat te doen is om als een verenigd land op te treden.” De minister van Financiën beëindigde zijn toespraak door zijn overtuiging te uiten, dat gezamenlijk en in nauwe samenwerking met CIFA in haar rol als vertegenwoordiger van een belangrijke pijler van de economie, economische groei kan worden bereikt en behouden.

Na de toespraken proostten de gasten op het nieuwe jaar.

2020 will be the year of reinvention according to CIFA

Willemstad, January 13, 2020 – Last Friday, the members of the Curaçao International Financial Services Association (CIFA) gathered at Omundo Restaurant with other notable members of our society to ring in the new year. During its annual new year’s event, CIFA members reflect on the past year and set goals for the current year. The association’s chairperson, Mrs. Nacha de Jesus, announced 2020 to be the year in which the international financial services sector will reinvent itself.

Shifting to a higher gear

The highlight of the evening was a moving speech and toast by CIFA chairperson Nacha de Jesus. She started by thanking her guests for the support they have received throughout 2019 and stated that she welcomed the position of chairperson on CIFA’s board with open arms. “It was one of my personal achievements in 2019 and a true honor. Thank you,” she said. Her speech continued with highlighting some of the achievements made by the international financial sector in 2019. Such as obtaining the largely compliant– status, implementing a new, internationally accepted and competitive profit tax regime, deepening existing relationships with partners and starting new collaborations as well as having all important players in the international financial services sector pursue one and the same goal. De Jesus also touched upon the economic importance of the financial services sector by drawing a parallel between the contribution the refinery made to the island economy and the offshore regime. Her speech concluded with an outline of the goals the organization has set for 2020. “2020 is the year in which the international financial sector will reinvent itself. Now that the offshore regime no longer exists, it is time for a reinvention,” she said. The chairperson believes that an attractive investment climate can only be achieved by readjusting the sector’s product portfolio and improving the client licensing process. “The aim is to introduce innovative technological solutions to be able to compete regionally and internationally. We need to form strategic alliances with local as well as regional players. There is so much we can learn from other countries that are in the next stage of development. By analyzing what worked and what didn’t, we are able to shift to a higher gear much quicker and gain competitive advantage in the region. The first steps have already been made in 2019 and the momentum has been building. Decisiveness and hard work, while still remaining agile, will ensure that we reach a higher level of service this year,” De Jesus continued.

The growth challenge for 2020

De speech by De Jesus was preceded by two opening speeches. The evening kicked off with an opening speech by the Prime Minister Eugene Rhuggenaath where the political leader complimented the international financial services sector on the island for achieving the OECD largely compliant-status last year and thus remaining off the blacklist. The Prime Minister was optimistic about the future of the sector and acknowledged the importance of the sector for the local economy. “A consolidated financial sector represented by CIFA is the best way for the international financial sector on the island to grow. The new tax regime is another great step in the right direction,” he said. “Even though the various negative forecasts may suggest otherwise, there is light at the end of the tunnel. The international financial services sector together with the tourism sector remain solid pillars of the local economy,” he continued. The Prime Minister finished his powerful speech by remarking that by breaking the mold, the island will be able to turn the tide and put Curaçao back on the map so that next year the annual new year’s event will be a celebration of growth.

Collaboration

The Prime Minister’s speech was followed by an equally positive speech by the Minister of Finance Kenneth Gijsbertha. He stated: “We must, and we will, overcome the obstacles that are currently in our way.” He reflected on the challenging year 2019 with the formal instruction (aanwijzing) the Dutch Kingdom Council of Ministers gave to the government as well as all the insecurities surrounding Refineria di Kòrsou (RDK) just to name a few. “Surviving is not enough. We need to thrive. And the only way to achieve that is collectively as one country,” he continued. The Minister of Finance finished his speech by expressing his belief that together and in close collaboration with CIFA in its role as representative of an important pillar of the economy, economic growth can be achieved and sustained.

The evening finished with a toast by De Jesus.