Reakshon riba komunikado di prensa di VBC No tin devaluashon / Response to press release by the VBC No Devaluation / Reactie op persbericht VBC Geen sprake van devaluatie

Reakshon riba komunikado di prensa di VBC No tin devaluashon

WILLEMSTAD/PHILIPSBURG – Den su komunikado di prensa di 14 di yanüari di

2020, Vereniging Bedrijfsleven Curaçao ta duna di komprondé ku un oumento di e license

fee manera proponé dor di Gobièrnu di Korsou, lo nifiká un devaluashon di florin di

Antia Hulandes. Esaki no ta korekto. Oumento di e license fee lo pone importashon di

produkto i servisio bira mas kostoso, sin embargo, esaki tambe lo ta e kaso si oumentá

tarifa di importashon òf tasa di impuesto na frontera.

Un devaluashon ta nifiká un kambio den e tasa di kambio fiho di florin di Antia

Hulandes ku dòler di Estádos Unídos, lokual no ta e kaso.

Willemstad, 15 di yanüari di 2020

BANKO SENTRAL DI KÒRSOU I SINT MAARTEN

Response to press release by the VBC No Devaluation

WILLEMSTAD/PHILIPSBURG – The statement made by the Curaçao Business

Association (VBC) in their press release of January 14, 2020, that an increase in the

license fee, as proposed by the Government of Curaçao, would imply a devaluation of

the Netherlands Antillean guilder, is incorrect.

An increase of the license fee will make the import of goods and services more

expensive, but this is also the case when import duties or other taxes at the border are

introduced or increased. A devaluation implies a change in the peg of the Netherlands

Antillean guilder to the US dollar, which is not the case.

Willemstad, January 15, 2020

CENTRAL BANK OF CURAÇAO AND SINT MAARTEN

Reactie op persbericht VBC Geen sprake van devaluatie

WILLEMSTAD/PHILIPSBURG – De bewering van Vereniging Bedrijfsleven Curacao

(VBC) als zou de door de Regering van Curaçao voorgenomen verhoging van de license

fee een devaluatie van de Nederlands-Antilliaanse gulden kunnen betekenen, is niet

correct. De VBC schrijft dit in een onlangs uitgebracht persbericht. Een verhoging van

de license fee maakt de prijs van goederen en diensten die uit het buitenland worden

geïmporteerd wellicht duurder, maar dat is ook het geval wanneer importheffingen of

belastingen bij de grens worden ingevoerd of worden verhoogd. Een devaluatie betekent

een wijziging in de vaste koppeling van de Nederlands-Antilliaanse gulden aan de

Amerikaanse dollar. Daarvan is geen sprake.

Willemstad, 15 januari 2020

CENTRALE BANK VAN CURACAO EN SINT MAARTEN