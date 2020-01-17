Reakshon riba komunikado di prensa di VBC No tin devaluashon / Response to press release by the VBC No Devaluation / Reactie op persbericht VBC Geen sprake van devaluatie
Reakshon riba komunikado di prensa di VBC No tin devaluashon
WILLEMSTAD/PHILIPSBURG – Den su komunikado di prensa di 14 di yanüari di
2020, Vereniging Bedrijfsleven Curaçao ta duna di komprondé ku un oumento di e license
fee manera proponé dor di Gobièrnu di Korsou, lo nifiká un devaluashon di florin di
Antia Hulandes. Esaki no ta korekto. Oumento di e license fee lo pone importashon di
produkto i servisio bira mas kostoso, sin embargo, esaki tambe lo ta e kaso si oumentá
tarifa di importashon òf tasa di impuesto na frontera.
Un devaluashon ta nifiká un kambio den e tasa di kambio fiho di florin di Antia
Hulandes ku dòler di Estádos Unídos, lokual no ta e kaso.
Willemstad, 15 di yanüari di 2020
BANKO SENTRAL DI KÒRSOU I SINT MAARTEN
Response to press release by the VBC No Devaluation
WILLEMSTAD/PHILIPSBURG – The statement made by the Curaçao Business
Association (VBC) in their press release of January 14, 2020, that an increase in the
license fee, as proposed by the Government of Curaçao, would imply a devaluation of
the Netherlands Antillean guilder, is incorrect.
An increase of the license fee will make the import of goods and services more
expensive, but this is also the case when import duties or other taxes at the border are
introduced or increased. A devaluation implies a change in the peg of the Netherlands
Antillean guilder to the US dollar, which is not the case.
Willemstad, January 15, 2020
CENTRAL BANK OF CURAÇAO AND SINT MAARTEN
Reactie op persbericht VBC Geen sprake van devaluatie
WILLEMSTAD/PHILIPSBURG – De bewering van Vereniging Bedrijfsleven Curacao
(VBC) als zou de door de Regering van Curaçao voorgenomen verhoging van de license
fee een devaluatie van de Nederlands-Antilliaanse gulden kunnen betekenen, is niet
correct. De VBC schrijft dit in een onlangs uitgebracht persbericht. Een verhoging van
de license fee maakt de prijs van goederen en diensten die uit het buitenland worden
geïmporteerd wellicht duurder, maar dat is ook het geval wanneer importheffingen of
belastingen bij de grens worden ingevoerd of worden verhoogd. Een devaluatie betekent
een wijziging in de vaste koppeling van de Nederlands-Antilliaanse gulden aan de
Amerikaanse dollar. Daarvan is geen sprake.
Willemstad, 15 januari 2020
CENTRALE BANK VAN CURACAO EN SINT MAARTEN
You must log in to post a comment.