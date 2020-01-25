Police Sint Maarten Help from French couterparts lead to two arrest in shooing investigation. / First meeting between  Carnival Foundation ( S.C.D.F) and  Sint Maaretn Police Force.   

Philipsburg, 24th January 2020

Help from French couterparts lead to two arrest in shooing investigation.

On Thursday January 23rd 2020, two arrested were made of in connection with an ongoing shooting investigation which took place in October 2019 in the Middle Region vicinity; which left two dead and two others severely injured.

Suspect R.A.T.P was arrested in the area of the roundabout on the Cole Bay area without incident by the police Arrest Team.

The second suspect in the investigation with initials R.J.K.R. was arrested, on the request of the Dutch authorities, in Marigot by the French Gendarmes. This arrest was carried out as part of the mutual cooperation between the authorities of the French & Dutch part of the island.

R.J.K.R has been transported to Guadeloupe pending an extradition hearing.

The detective department is currently still investigating and are asking anyone with information, pertaining to this shooting incident, not to hesitate to call the anonymous tip line of the police department at the number 9300 or send us a private message via our Facebook page @Police Force of Sint Maarten. Persons can also visit our website to report a crime as well.

First meeting between Carnival Foundation ( S.C.D.F) and Sint Maaretn Police Force.

St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) and members of Sint Maarten Police Force held their first preparation meeting for the upcoming carnival season.

During the meeting that was held at the Philipsburg police station, the participants took a look back at what went well in 2019 and what could be improved on for carnival 2020.

The members of the SCDF indicated in principle what their plans are for carnival 2020.

Members of the SCDF were quizzed by the members of the police force about any new activities or events that may have an impact on the operational part of the police during carnival 51.

Both parties went over details for the upcoming Carnival season and to ensure that all are on the same page in terms of regulations and safety procedures.