CTB ta lansa video clip nobo di Kòrsou ta dushi / CTB Launching NewCuraçao is “Dushi” Video Clip

CTB ta lansa video clip nobo di Kòrsou ta dushi

WILLEMSTAD- 24 di yanüari 2020 – Resientemente Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) a lansa un video clip nobo den kuadro di su kampaña di konsientisashon ‘Kòrsou ta dushi’. Meta di e kampaña ta pa konsientisá habitantenan di Kòrsou riba e privilegio di ta biba na Kòrsou i di ta forma parti di e komunidat di Kòrsou. E video clip nobo di ‘Kòrsou ta dushi’ ta basá riba un kansion di e popular kantante Raichel Martina mihó konosí komo Mraizz. E video clip a keda dirigí pa e talentoso hóben Ryan ‘QD’ Navarro. Den e video clip CTB ta ilustrá diferente persona ku diariamente pa medio di entre otro nan talentonan ta saka kara di nos pais.

E letranan di e kansion ta deskribí nos pais, nos hendenan, e importansia di traha huntu pa logra nos metanan pero tambe kon nos komo embahadornan mester ta kla pará pa yuda e turista ku a skohe pa bin bishitá nos pais. E video clip ta konta ku partisipashon di e siguiente personanan: Akisha Albert (2018 Miss Universe top 10 finalist), Serena Janet Israel Anthony (Artista), Geraldine ‘Zus’ Boelijn (Zus di Plasa, Kòki), Liana Diaoen (Atleta), Gilbert ‘Dibo’ Doran (Músiko), Hubert ‘Yubi’ Kirindongo (Artista), Alton Paas (Presidente Fundashon Alton Paas, Carel Rink (Artista), Kurt Schoop (Direktor UNU), Matthew Sophia (Atleta), Yvonne Troeman (Yvonne di Plasa, Kòki), Eric Wederfoort (Instruktor i Sambuyadó Profeshonal) i e tim di Senior League Liga Pariba (2018 Senior League World Series Champions).

Un danki ta bai na kada un ku a forma parti di e video clip nobo di ‘Kòrsou ta dushi’. Pa mas informashon di e kampaña bishitá e wèpsait www.korsoutadushi.com òf search Korsou ta dushi, riba Facebook, Instagram òf Youtube. Ban kuida nos pais i kompartié ku nos bishitantenan for di eksterior. Kòrsou ta dushi, Bib’é. Stim’é.

CTB Launching NewCuraçao is “Dushi” Video Clip

WILLEMSTAD- January 24, 2020 – The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) recently launched a new video clip as part of its Curaçao is “Dushi” (pron.: Doo-shee) campaign, aiming to make the island’s inhabitants more aware of how privilege it is to call this island home and be part of its community. The new Curaçao is “Dushi” video clip is based on a song by well-known singer Raichel Martina, better known as Mraizz and is directed by the young and talented Ryan “QD” Navarro. In it, the CTB showcases a number of locals who daily, through their talents and otherwise, make our country proud.

The lyrics describe our country, our people and the importance of working together towards common goals, while drawing attention to the fact that we are in fact the island’s ambassadors and should always be ready to assist visitors who have chosen our country as a destination. The video clip features: 2018 Miss Universe top-10 finalist Akisha Albert, artist Serena Janet Israel Anthony, cook Geraldine “Zus di Plasa” Boelijn, athlete Liana Diaoen, musician Gilbert “Dibo” Doran, artist Hubert “Yubi” Kirindongo, Alton Paas (President of the Alton Paas Foundation), artist Carel Rink, UNU Director Kurt Schoop, athlete Matthew Sophia, cook Yvonne (di Plasa) Troeman, professional diver and instructor Eric Wederfoort and 2018 Senior League World Series Champions – the Liga Pariba team.

Our thanks go to all who were featured in the new Curacao is “Dushi” video clip. For more information on this campaign, please visit www.korsoutadushi.com or search for “Korsou ta dushi” on Facebook, Instagram or YouTube. Let’s take good care of our country and share it with our visitors. Curaçao is “dushi.” Live it. Love it.