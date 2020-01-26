Mirando bèk na 2019: Average di okupashon di hotèl a baha mientras tarifa promedio diario i entrada pa kamber disponibel a oumentá. / Looking back at 2019: Average hotel occupancy decreased while average daily rate and revenue per available room increased.

Mirando bèk na 2019:

Average di okupashon di hotèl a baha mientras tarifa promedio diario i entrada pa kamber disponibel a oumentá.

Willemstad, 27 di janüari 2020 – Den komparashon ku aña 2018, Kòrsou su industria hotelero a konosé minimo kambio pa loke ta trata prestashon durante aña 2019. De echo, e average di okupashon di hotèl den 2019 tabata 71.1%, kual ta un bahada chikitu di 0.5 punto di porsentahe den komparashon ku e aña promé (72.2%).

E tòp 3 lunanan mas okupá den 2019 tabata: febrüari (84%), janüari (80.5%) i aprel (76.1%). Kòrsou ta keda konsiderá un paraiso den Karibe, kual ta hasi e lunanan di invierno high season, prinsipalmente paso biaheronan ke skapa e temporada friu di nort. Komo konsekuensia, turismo ta krese di medio dezèmber pa medio aprel.

Pa loke ta trata e tarifa promedio diario (ADR) i tambe e entrada pa kamber disponibel, ambos a registrá un oumento. Na 2018 e tarifa promedio diario tabata $152.64 i na aña 2019 esaki a bira $158.51. Esaki ta un oumento di $5.87 ku ta tradusí den un oumento di 3.8%. E tres lunan ku e tarifa promedio diario mas haltu den 2019 tabata: janüari ($211.77), dezèmber ($188.37) i por ultimo febrüari ($181.74).

Na 2019 Kòrsou a registrá un average di entrada pa kamber disponibel (RevPAR) di $114.67 ku ta $3.80 mas ku na 2018 ($110.87). Esaki ta un oumento di 3.4%. E tòp 3 lunanan ku e entrada pa kamber disponibel mas haltu tabata: janüari ($170.56), febrüari ($152.68) i dezèmber ($132.76).

Remarkabel ta ku e lunanan menshoná ta keda parese komo e tòp 3 lunanan den kada kategoria (okupashon, tarifa promedio diario i entrada pa kamber disponibel).

Manera ya menshoná, esakinan ta eksaktamente e lunanan konosí komo high season den kua tin un demanda haltu pa nos isla i komo resultado tarifanan diario ta generalmente mas haltu.

No ta un sekreto ku sektor di turismo a eksperensiá algun desaroyo positivo den 2019. For di e apertura di Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort, e hotèl all inclusive Dreams Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino i e remodelashon di Renaissance Curaçao Resort & Casino, pa duna algun ehèmpel, tur ta desaroyonan ku definitivamente nos por ta orguyoso di dje.

CHATA ta kontentu ku e diferente desaroyonan den sektor i ta konfirmá e kresementu general akí. Sinembargo, ta importante pa suigi invertí den kreashon di demanda i tambe konekshon di buelo pa mehorashon di nos sektor. Sin ningun duda, high season (dezèmber 2018-april 2019) a kuminsá bon. Sinembargo, yegando final di 2019 un bahada di kantidat di kamber disponibel pa motibu di varios remodelashon i/o renobashonnan i tambe un bahada den buelonan, speshalmente for di Merka, pa nos pais a afektá e prestashon di hotèl en general. Esaki ta mustra klaramente e importansia di konsistensia den buelo pa kumpli ku e demanda pa nos destinashon.

E sifranan di prestashon di hotel ariba menshona ta basa riba 12-14 hotel ku ta representa mas o menos 2500 kamber riba nos isla. Pa inoformahson, bishita nos websait: www.chata-data.org

Looking back at 2019:

Average hotel occupancy decreased while average daily rate and revenue per available room increased.

Willemstad, 27 January 2020 – In comparison to 2018, the Curaçao hotel industry registered unchanged performance levels during 2019. In fact, the average hotel occupancy in 2019 was 71.7%, which is a slight decrease of 0.5 percentage points if compared to the year before (72.2%).

The top 3 most occupied months in 2019 were: February (84%), January (80,5%) and April (76,1%). Curaçao is considered a Caribbean paradise, making the winter months the high season, largely because travelers want to escape the cold weather of the north. As a consequence, tourism booms from mid-December through mid-April.

In terms of average daily rate (ADR) and revenue per available room (RevPar) an increase has been recorded. In 2018 the ADR was $152.64, which in 2019 increased to $158.51. This is an increase of $5.87, which translates into an increase of 3.8%. The three months with the highest ADR in 2019 are: January ($211.77), December ($188.37) and lastly February ($181.74).

In 2019, the Curaçao hotel industry registered an average revenue per available room (RevPar) of $114.67, which is $3.80 more than in 2018 ($110.87). This is an increase of 3.4%. The top 3 months with the highest RevPAR were January ($170.56), February ($152.68) and December ($132.76).

Remarkably, the aforementioned months are recurring in the top 3 of each category (occupancy, ADR & RevPAR).

As mentioned, these are precisely the months known as the ‘high season’ in which there is a high demand for our island. As a result, daily rates are generally higher.

It is no secret that our tourism sector has experienced some positive developments. From the re-opening of the Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort, the all-inclusive Dreams Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino and the remodeling of the Renaissance Curaçao Resort & Casino, just to name a few, these are all definitely developments we can be proud of.

CHATA is pleased with the numerous developments in the sector and confirms the overall growth. However, it is important to continue investing in the creation of consumer demand and in air service connectivity to further the enhancement of our sector. It is safe to say that the high season (December 2018 – April 2019) started well. However, as we were nearing the end of 2019 a decrease in room inventory due to remodeling and/or renovations as well as a decrease in airlift, especially from the USA, affected the overall hotel performance. This clearly shows the importance of consistency in airlift to keep up with the demand for the destination.

The above mentioned hotel performance figures are based on 12 -14 properties, which represents around 2500 rooms on the island. For more extended information on the figures mentioned above, kindly visit our website www.chata-data.org