Parasasa Hotel Curaçao – Caribbean Experience Center

WILLEMSTAD- 27 di ougùstùs 2023 – Parasasa Hotel Curaçao ta un hotèl di aprendisahe (leerhotel) ku aktualmente ta ser renobá ku un kapasidat di 43 kamber pa huéspetnan. E hotèl ta ofresé servisio mayormente pa medio di empleadonan i tambe studiantenan. E hotèl di aprendisahe ku lo habri pronto ta ofresé e oportunidat pa studiantenan por kuminsá haña e sabor di e kombinashon di siña i eksperensiá, den un ambiente di aprendisahe yamá Experience Center (Sentro di Eksperensia).

E empleadonan di e hotèl kende ta enkargá ku operashonnan diario por supervisá i guia e studiantenan ku ta kore stazje, miéntras nan ta sirbi komo nan leermeester (tutor). E stazjèrnan ta haña eksperensia práktiko den e hotèl di aprendisahe manera den kualke otro hotèl. Tin tambe maestronan ku ta brinda entrenamentu práktiko na e studiantenan di Hotèl i Turismo di Maris Stella i Nilda Pinto, den e ambiente di siñamentu kombiná ku eksperensia na e hotèl di aprendisahe. Pa medio di e kooperashon di ROC Mondriaan ku e skolnan na Kòrsou, edukashon di e studiantenan ta ser reforsá mutuamente.

Studiantenan di SBO ta risibí instrukshon for di e maestronan, i bou di guia di e maestronan akí, nan ta kumpli ku tareanan pa duna servisio na huéspetnan real den e hotèl di aprendisahe. E studiantenan di turismo ta siña tambe pafó di e hotèl di aprendisahe, direktamente den e indústria di turismo. E estudionan akí di turismo ta kumpli ku e demanda aktual di e sektor di hospitalidat i turismo pasobra nan ta usa konosementu i eksperensia di e komunidat empresarial. E konsepto nobo akí ta hasi e hotèl di aprendisahe un ambiente di aprendisahe úniko i asina por satisfasé Kòrsou su nesesidat pa mas i mihó personal ku ta bon entrená i kapasitá pa traha den Hospitalidat i Turismo.

Pa studiantenan di e skolnan di Kòrsou esaki ta nifiká ku nan por haña un edukashon balioso riba nos mes isla, i ku perspektiva ekselente pa futuro. Nan por sigui for di SBO pa UoC, kaminda di un forma aselerá nan por sigui un estudio riba nivel di HBO/universitario den nan ramo, òf nan por bai traha i kuminsá nan karera prometedor den Hospitalidat i Turismo. UoC tambe ta enbolbí i lo usa e hotèl di aprendisahe pa enseñansa i stazje.

E hotèl di aprendisahe ta ser operá i tambe di hür pa Fundashon CHTTC. E direktiva di e fundashon ta konsistí di CHATA, CTB i ROC Mondriaan. E skolnan ta responsabel pa e aspekto di enseñansa di e hotèl di aprendisahe.

Nota:

E portrètnan ta mustra e studiantenan di promé i di dos aña di Nilda Pinto SBO kende ta sigui e estudio di Maneho Empresarial di Hospitalidat na Parasasa Hotel Curaçao.

Parasasa Hotel Curaçao – Caribbean Experience Center

WILLEMSTAD- August 27, 2023 – The Parasasa Hotel Curaçao is a learning hotel that is now being renovated with a capacity of 43 rooms for guests. Services at the hotel are mainly provided by employees and by students. The learning hotel that will soon open offers the opportunity for students to get a taste of the combination of learning and experiencing, in a learning environment called Experience Center.

The hotel employees who take care of the daily operations can supervise and guide the student trainees while serving as their tutors. These trainees gain practical experience in the learning hotel just like in any hotel. There are also teachers who provide the Hotel and Tourism students from Maris Stella and Nilda Pinto with hands-on training in the hybrid learning environment of the learning hotel. Through the cooperation of ROC Mondriaan with the schools in Curaçao, the education of students is mutually reinforced. SBO students receive instruction from the teachers, and under the guidance of these teachers, they carry out assignments for real guests in the learning hotel. The tourism students also learn outside the learning hotel, directly in the tourism industry. These studies in tourism meet the current demand of the hospitality and tourism sector because they draw on the knowledge and experience of the business community. This new concept makes the learning hotel a unique learning environment and therefore better able to meet Curaçao’s need for more well-trained, properly skilled personnel in Hospitality and Tourism.

For students from the schools in Curaçao, it means that they can get a valuable education on the island with excellent future prospects. They can move on from the SBO to the UoC, where they can follow their related HBO/university-level education in an accelerated manner or go to work and start their promising career in hospitality and tourism. The UoC is also involved and will use the learning hotel for education and internships.

The learning hotel is leased and operated by the CHTTC Foundation. The board of the foundation consists of CHATA, CTB and ROC Mondriaan. The schools are responsible for the educational aspect of the learning hotel.

Note:

Pictured are the first and second-year students of Nilda Pinto SBO who are studying Hospitality Entrepreneur Management at the Parasasa Hotel Curaçao.

Parasasa Hotel Curaçao – Caribbean Experience Center

WILLEMSTAD- 27 augustus 2023 – Parasasa Hotel Curaçao is eeneerhotel wat nu gerenoveerd wordt met 43 kamers waarin gasten verblijven. De dienstverlening in het hotel vindt voornamelijk plaats door medewerkers en ook door studenten. Het leerhotel dat binnenkort opent biedt alvast de mogelijkheid voor studenten om een voorproef te krijgen in de combinatie van leren en ervaren in een leeromgeving, zo geheten Experience Center.

Er zijn medewerkers werkzaam die voor de dagelijkse gang van zaken zorgen en die als leermeesters stagiaires kunnen begeleiden. De stagiaires doen praktijkervaring op in het leerhotel zoals in elk hotel. Daarnaast zijn er docenten die studenten Hotel en Toerisme van Maris Stella, Nilda Pinto en praktijkgericht opleiden in de hybride leeromgeving van het Leerhotel. Door de samenwerking met ROC Mondriaan met de scholen op Curaçao wordt het onderwijs van studenten wederzijds versterkt. Studenten van het SBO krijgen instructie van de docenten en voeren onder begeleiding van deze docenten in het leerhotel opdrachten voor echte gasten uit. De studenten Toerisme leren ook buiten het leerhotel in de toerismebranche. De opleidingen voldoen aan de actuele vraag van de hospitality en het toerisme omdat zij gebruikmaken van de kennis en ervaring van het bedrijfsleven. Dit nieuwe concept maakt het Leerhotel tot een unieke leeromgeving en kan daardoor beter voorzien in de behoefte van Curaçao voor meer en goed geschoold personeel in de Hospitality en het toerisme. Voor studenten van de scholen van Curaçao betekent het dat zij op het eiland een waardevolle opleiding kunnen volgen met een prima toekomstperspectief. Zij kunnen doorstromen van de SBO’s naar het UOC, waar zij versnelt de verwante hbo-opleiding kunnen volgen of gaan werken en hun veelbelovende carrière starten in de Hospitality en toerisme. He UOC is ook betrokken en gaat voor het onderwijs en voor stages gebruikmaken van het leerhotel.

Het leerhotel wordt gehuurd en geëxploiteerd door de Stichting CHTTC. Het bestuur van de stichting bestaat uit CHATA, CTB en ROC Mondriaan. De scholen zijn verantwoordelijk voor het onderwijs.

Nota:

Op de foto’s de eerste en tweede jaarstudenten van Nilda Pinto SBO die de opleiding Horeca Ondernemer Management studeren bij het Parasasa Hotel Curaçao.

