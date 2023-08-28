CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN TA DUNA MAN NA SKOL HUMANISTA PA EKIPA UN KLAS KU MUEBILARIO ADEKUA

Algu esenshal pa krea un ambiente di estudio ku ta inspirá

Willemstad, 27 ougùstùs 2023 – Muebilario adekuá ta algu importante den krea un ambiente di estudio kaminda e mucha ta keda inspirá pa desaroyá su konosementu i habilidat pa asina e ta eksitoso den bida.

Resientemente Stichting Help de Schoolkinderen a ofresé Fundashon Skol Humanista na Papiamentu un oportunidat úniko pa risibí muebilario ku a keda usá anterior pa e skol Het Kompas na Maarssenddorp na Ulanda. Skol Humanista na Papiamentu, ku e muebilario disponibel i kla pa manda pa Kòrsou, tabatin mester di un sosten pa asina por transportá e muebelnan pa Kòrsou.

Pa CIBC FirstCaribbean desaroyo di nos hóbennan ta sentral. E banko pa e motibu aki a bolbe kolaborá ku Stichting Help de Schoolkinderen dor di spònser e transporte di e muebelnan, ku a bira disponibel despues ku Het Kompas na Maarssendorp a muda pa un lokalidat nobo, pa Kòrsou. Un bon koperashon ku VPCO a logra kompletá e totalidat.

E alumnonan di Skol Humanista na Papiamentu awor por konta riba un ambiente den klas ku sigur lo stimulá nan pa hasi nan bèst pa sobresalí.

CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN LENDS SUPPORT TO FUNDASHON SKOL HUMANISTA TO GET CLASSROOM EQUIPPED WITH ADEQUATE FURNITURE

Essential for an inspiring learning environment

Willemstad, August 27, 2023 – Adequate furniture is a prerequisite for creating a learning environment where children are inspired to develop their knowledge and skills to become successful in life.

Fundashon Skol Humanista na Papiamentu was recently offered a unique opportunity by Stichting Help de Schoolkinderen to acquire furniture formerly used by the School Het Kompas in Maarssendorp in the Netherlands. Skol Humanista na Papiamentu, with this furniture’s available and ready to be shipped to Curaçao, however, needed support in order to get the furniture transported to the country.

For CIBC FirstCaribbean, development of our youth is key. The bank therefore partnered again with Stichting Help de Schoolkinderen by sponsoring the shipment of the furniture, made available by Het Kompas in Maarssendorp after the school moved to a new location, to Curaçao. Close collaboration with VPCO also completed this successful endeavor.

The pupils at Skol Humanista na Papiamentu can now look forward to an ambiance in class that sure will encourage them to set their best foot forward and excel.

