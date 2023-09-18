JetBlue ta introdusí buelo diario pa Kòrsou

Entrante febrüari 2024

WILLEMSTAD – 18 di sèptèmber 2023 – Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) ta anunsiá ku entrante febrüari 2024, JetBlue lo agregá dos buelo adishonal, oumentando e frekuensia di e buelo nòn-stòp pa Kòrsou di sinku biaha pa siman na buelo diario durante e sobrá di e skema di wenter. E oumento aki, ta sigui e ekspanshon anterior ku JetBlue a hasi na luna di aprel último, na momentu ku e aerolínea a oumentá e buelo nòn-stòp pa Kòrsou di tres biaha pa siman na sinku biaha pa siman. Introdukshon di e servisio diario entrante febrüari 2024 ta bini komo resultado di e demanda kresiente for di e merkado merikano.

Ku e oumento den kantidat di buelo entrante febrüari 2024, rutanan ida i buèlta lo ta disponibel tur dia i lo sali for di New York (JFK) 8’or di mainta i yega Kòrsou pa 1:25 mèrdia, ku un buelo di regreso for di Kòrsou pa JFK saliendo 2:25 p.m. i yegando 6:29 p.m. Di akuerdo ku Minister di Desaroyo Ekonómiko, Ruisandro Cijntje, “Esaki ta un logro hopi importante pa sigui engrandesé nos turismo den 2024 i konsekuentemente duna un impulso na nos ekonomia”.

Turismo di Kòrsou ta sigui riba bon kaminda. E esfuersonan pa Kòrsou ta mas aksesibel pa turistanan for di Estádos Unídos, ta un kolaborashon estrecho entre JetBlue i partnernan lokal manera, Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB), Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP), Curaçao Airport Holding (CAH) i Curaçao Hospitality & Tourism Association (CHATA). CTB ta ansioso pa risibí mas bishitante for di Estádos Unídos i kompartí ku nan e bunitesa di nos pais.

JetBlue enhances Curaçao flight frequency to daily

starting February 2024….

WILLEMSTAD – September 18, 2023 – The Curaçao Tourist Board announces that as of February 2024, JetBlue will be introducing two additional flights to Curaçao, increasing the non-stop route frequency from five per week to daily during the rest of the winter schedule. This enhancement follows JetBlue’s earlier expansion in April this year when the airline increased the non-stop flights to Curaçao from three times a week to five times a week. The daily flight service as of February next year comes as a result of a steadily growing demand from the US market.

With the increased number of flights, starting February 2024, roundtrip routes will be available every day and will depart New York (JFK) at 8:00 AM and arrive in Curaçao at 1:25 PM with a return flight from Curaçao to JFK departing at 2:25 PM and landing at 6:29 PM. “This is a very important achievement in order to continue to enhance our tourism industry in 2024 and consequently give an impulse to our economy”, according to the Minister of Economic Development, Ruisandro Cijntje.

Tourism in Curaçao continues to be on the right track. The efforts to make Curaçao more accessible to tourists from the United States of America are the result of a close collaboration between JetBlue and local partners such as the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB), Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP), Curaçao Airport Holding (CAH), and Curaçao Hospitality & Tourism Association (CHATA). CTB is looking forward to welcoming more visitors from the US and sharing with them the beauty of our island.

