Curaçao anticipating increased visitor arrivals from the US

Curaçao tourism officials say a steadily growing demand from the U.S. market, as well as a longstanding and proven partnership with JetBlue and island stakeholders, have resulted in the US-based airline increasing its flights into the Dutch-speaking Caribbean country.

Economic Development Minister, Ruisandro Cijntje, said 2022 was a record-breaking year for the local tourism industry.

“As of November, total US arrivals exceeded our goals, achieving 152 percent of our target visitors out of the US market and we are confident this upcoming year will continue on that path. These additional flights are a testament to that.

“While welcoming new visitors, we remain dedicated to preserving that which makes our island so desirable – a place you can immerse yourself in our local art, culture, cuisine, sunshine, and adventure – and we look forward to welcoming new visitors eager for something exceptional and sharing the beauty of our island,” Cijntje added.

The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) said beginning April 6, JetBlue will add two additional flights from John F Kennedy International Airport, increasing the non-stop route from three days a week to five days.

It said with the increased number of flights, roundtrip routes will be available on a Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday rotation. In the last year, Curaçao has experienced increased demand out of the US market, and the momentum continues with a 20 percent projected increase in American visitors from 2022 to 2023.

The CTB said this increase is in large part due to the openings of several new resorts, along with the rebranding and renovations of existing resorts across the island.

“The increased development of properties backed by the world’s premier hospitality brands has helped visibility of the island and JetBlue’s implementation of increased flight service is expected to match the corresponding travel demand,” it added.