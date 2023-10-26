Un toke di Kòrsou presentá na agentenan di biahe na Hulanda

WILLEMSTAD- 26 di òktober 2023 – Resientemente Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) kompañá pa 12 hotèl lokal a organisá e evento ‘A taste of Curaçao’, un sena kombiná ku presentashon pa un grupo di 50 agente di biahe na Hulanda. Meta di e evento tabata pa duna e agentenan di biahe un update di Kòrsou i di e produkto ku diferente di e hotèlnan lokal ta ofresé. E evento a tuma lugá na e restorant Mondi West na Amsterdam di konosido chef-kok yu di Kòrsou, Justin Niessen.

Na yegada, e agentenan di biahe tabatin e oportunidat pa di forma informal sera konosí ku otro i ku e tim di Kòrsou. Seguidamente kada hotèl a duna un presentashon informativo di e komodidatnan, servisionan i e tipo di kambernan ku nan tin pa ofresé pa hasi kada huéspet su estadia konfortabel i plasentero. Ku e informashon risibí e agentenan di biahe por informá nan klientenan mihó di tur e produktonan ku e diferente hotèlnan ta ofresé. E menú pa e sena a konsistí di diferente kuminda típiko di Kòrsou. Despues di preparashon di e sena e kòki tambe a djòin e evento pero komo DJ. A konkluí e evento ku un rifa kaminda e agentenan di biahe por a gana bòter reusabel i tambe estadia i trep di spònser pa algun di e hotèlnan presente.

CTB ta gradisí tur e partnernan ku a forma parti di e evento, kualnan ta: Blue Bay Curaçao Golf & Beach Resort, Courtyard by Marriott, Acoya Curaçao Resort, Villas & Spa, LionsDive Beach Resort Curaçao, Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort, Zoëtry Curaçao, Resort & Spa, Sunscape Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino, Dreams Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino, Renaissance Wind Creek Curaçao Resort, Scuba Lodge Ocean Front Boutique Hotel Curaçao, Morena Resort Janthiel Beach Curaçao, Mangrove Beach Corendon Curaçao Resort, Curio by Hilton i e kompania Join the Pipe na Hulanda ku a ofresé e bòternan reusable pa e rifa.

‘A taste of Curaçao’ presented to travel agents in the Netherlands

WILLEMSTAD- October 26, 2023 – Recently, the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) together with 12 local hotels organized the event ‘A taste of Curaçao’, a dinner combined with a presentation for a group of 50 travel agents in the Netherlands. The goal of the event was to provide the travel agents with an update on Curaçao and the products offered by the different local hotels. The event took place in Amsterdam at the Mondi West restaurant, founded by renowned master chef Justin Niessen, who is originally from Curaçao.

Upon arrival, the travel agents had the opportunity to informally get to know each other and meet the Curaçao team. Then, each hotel gave an informative presentation about the amenities, services, and types of rooms they offer in order to make the stay of each guest comfortable and enjoyable. With the information received, the travel agents can more effectively educate their clients about the various offerings provided by different hotels. The dinner menu consisted of various typical dishes from Curaçao. After preparing the dinner, the chef also joined the event, but as a DJ. The event concluded with a raffle where the travel agents could win reusable bottles, as well as stays and trips sponsored by some of the participating hotels.

CTB would like to thank the partners who participated in the event, which are: Blue Bay Curaçao Golf & Beach Resort, Courtyard by Marriott, Acoya Curaçao Resort, Villas & Spa, LionsDive Beach Resort Curaçao, Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort, Zoëtry Curaçao, Resort & Spa, Sunscape Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino, Dreams Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino, Renaissance Wind Creek Curaçao Resort, Scuba Lodge Ocean Front Boutique Hotel Curaçao, Morena Resort Janthiel Beach Curaçao, Mangrove Beach Corendon Curaçao Resort, Curio by Hilton, and the company Join the Pipe in the Netherlands, which provided the reusable bottles for the raffle.

