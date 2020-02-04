Sint Maarten Police: Scooter accident results in arrest for illegal drug possession 

Philipsburg, Februari 4th 2020tic

Scooter accident results in arrest for illegal drug possession

In Colebay, on the Welfare Road in the vicinity of the Osborne Kruythof roundabout, a minor traffic accident occurred involving a scooter and a vehicle, on Monday afternoon on February 3th 2020.

The Central Dispatch directed the police patrol to the traffic incident, when they arrived on the scene the police encountered both parties, without any major injuries.

The patrol conducted an on scene investigation in to the cause of the accident, during which time the officers was met by strong smell of marijuana when they questioned the scooter driver with the initials L.S. The fragrance gave them probably cause to search him and his possessions.

During the searched officers discovered a small quantity of illegal drugs which lead to the arrest of L.S. He brought to the police station, where he was given a hefty fine according to the transaction list and the marijuana was confiscated.