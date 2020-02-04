Sint Maarten Police Traveller with falsified documents arrested at PJIA / Arrest made at Adult Entertainment establishment, for illegal fire arm possession 

Philipsburg, February 3rd 2020

Traveller with falsified documents arrested at PJIA

On Sunday the 2nd of February 2020 a male passenger with the initials T.P.C. who travelled from Antiqua to Sint Maarten with a falsified passport, which was detected by the Immigration officers as he tried to go through immigration screening. After verifying that the documents were indeed falsified, T.P.C was arrested by the Alpha Team at the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA).

The suspect was transported to the Police headquarters in Philipsburg where he is being held pending further investigation.

Arrest made at Adult Entertainment establishment, for illegal fire arm possession

The Sint Maarten Police Force Patrols made an early morning arrest over the weekend on the 2nd February 2020 of a male carrying an illegal firearm.

After the male with initials G.H.C (34) was spotted entering the establishment with a firearm, the police were immediately notified. G.H.C was placed under arrest at approximately 5:10am, when the patrols arrived on the scene.

He was brought to the Police Headquarters where he is being held for further investigation and the illegal fire arm was confiscated.