SINT MAARTEN POLICE Suspected stolen vehicles confiscated during routine traffic controls.

Suspected stolen vehicles confiscated during routine traffic controls.

A total of 38 cars were controlled by the Sint Maarten Police Force Control unit on, Tuesday February 4th, 2020 during a general traffic control conducted at the Harold Jack lookout point on the Cole Bay hill.

The control which started at approximately 4:30pm, were deemed a success as officers were able to confiscate four (4) possible stolen vehicles. The vehicles confiscated were towed away, and are currently under investigation. In addition to the confiscated vehicles, officers gave out five (5) fines to drivers who were not in compliance with the road rules.

These controls will be continuous through the year 2020.

Attempted armed robbery at AJC Brouwers Road

The Special Unit Robbery is currently investigating an attempted armed robbery that took place at a Chinese restaurant on the AJC Brouwers road, at approximately 9:30 pm on Wednesday February 5th 2020.

On the scene, the police patrol learned that two males, dressed in all black, stormed into the restaurant wearing face masks in an attempt to get the resturant’s daily earnings. One of the suspects went to the cash register behind the bar, while the other suspect threatened the people in the establishment with a fire arm.

The robbers were unsuccessful in their attempt and therefore were unable to obtain any cash. The two suspects fled on foot in an unknow direction.

The detectives investigating this attempted armed robbery case are asking anyone who has information to please contact the Sint Maarten Police Force at +1 721- 542 22 22 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous tip line on 9300. You can also visit the police website at http://www.policesxm.sx or leave a message via our facebook page (Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten.