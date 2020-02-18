CHATA ta organisá konferensha di Seguridat den Hospitalidat / CHATA organizes Hospitality Security Conference

CHATA ta organisá konferensha di Seguridat den Hospitalidat

Willemstad, Febrüari 19, 2020 – Dia 18 di febrüari, 2020, CHATA a tene un konferensha referente Hospitalidat i seguridat kaminda Minister di Hustisia, Sr. Quincy Girigorie, direktor di Bossi Security Risk Management, Sr. Aaron Antersijn i direktor di Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, Sr. Clarence Izzard, a duna presentashon ku ta pone enfasis riba seguridat i protekshon den sektor di turismo.

Sr. Girigorie a kuminsa e konferensha ta kompará datos di krimen den Karibe i a splika ku Kòrsou tinku mehorá den e area di seguridat. El a ekspresá na e miembronan di CHATA ku Kòrsou ta un di e islanan di mas seif den Karibe, pero ta pone enfasis ku e diferente entidatnan mester bini huntu pa por buska un solushon pa krea un ambiente mas seif tantu pa e hendenan local komo e turistanan. A tuma nota ku despues ku a pone lus den areanan neglishá, e situashon a mehora. Pa e motibu aki, huntu ku Minister di Desaroyo Ekonomiko i Turismo ta bai tuma akshon pa no solamente invertí den outoridat, pero tambe mehorá e areanan geografiko ku mester di atenshon.

Tambe, sr. Antersijn a duna un presentashon kortiku informando e miembronan kon pa trese mas konsientisashon riba e area di seguridat den nos komunidat. Sr. Antersijn a kuminsá su presentashon ku e siguiente pregunta: “Kiko seguridat ta nifiká pa abo”? El a sigui amplia riba e echo ku seguridat ta un simpel sintimentu, i ku bo por ehekutá kualke strategía ku bo ke, pero si e sintimentu di seguridat akí no tei, e problema lo persistí. Esaki ta nifiká ku ta aún mas importante pa enfoká riba e kreashon di e sintimentu di seguridat akí. Tambe Sr. Antersijn a menshoná ku e preokupashon di seguridat ta un fenomenó ku hopi persona ta enfrentá na un edat mas grandi. No obstante, e ta bisa ku e téknikanan basiko mester forma parti di enseñansa basiko pa asina nos por tin un mihó abilidat pa identifiká kasonan sospechoso.

Pa kulminá e konferensha di seguridat, sr. Clarence Izzard a duna algún konseho balioso despues di a para ketu riba e temanan di seguridat di propiedat i trafikashon di hende. Spesifikamente, sr. Izzard a pasa riba diferente esenario ku lo por tuma lugá den un propiedat. Tambe el a papia tokante seguridat di wespet i kon “common sense” ta un manera pa prevení situashonnan inagradabel. Finalmente, sr. Izzard a konsehá e miembronan di CHATA pa no ta un hereo, sino pa purba na observá i informá outoridat asina algún situashon di emergensia presentá.

CHATA organizes Hospitality Security Conference

Willemstad, February 19, 2020 – On February 18, 2020, CHATA hosted a Hospitality Security Conference where the Minister of Justice, Mr. Quincy Girigorie, Director of Bossi Security Risk Management, Mr. Aaron Antersijn and Director of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, Mr. Clarence Izzard, gave presentations to emphasize on Safety & Security within the tourism industry.

Mr. Girigorie started the conference by comparing crime rates in the Caribbean and stressing on how Curaçao needs to improve in regard to Security. He continued to assure the members that Curaçao is indeed one of the safest islands in the Caribbean, however, emphasizes that different parties need to work together in order to create a safer environment for the locals and the tourists. It was noted that neglected areas, which received more visibility, instantly improved due to the simple adjustment of placing lights. It is therefore that, together with the Minister of Economic Development and Tourism, measures will be taken to invest and improve not only in the people authorized to take action, but also in the areas that need attention.

Further, Mr. Antersijn gave a brief presentation on raising awareness on safety and security in our community. He started off his presentation with a simple interactive question, what does safety mean to you? He continued to share that “Safety is a feeling, if the feeling is not there, you can run any statistic you want, but a feeling remains a feeling and one must focus on creating that feeling”. He brought up a point that safety and security is something that people are confronted with at a later age and stresses that basic techniques should be taught in schools in order to identify when something seems out of place.

To bring the Hospitality Security Conference to an end, Mr. Clarence Izzard concluded the presentations with some valuable advice after focusing on property safety and identifying human trafficking. Pointing out the various possible scenarios that can take place at a property in regard to safety, he continued with guest security and encourages people to use their common sense and foresee situations or else it will be deemed as negligence. He encourages people to not be a hero, but rather observe and report to those with authority.