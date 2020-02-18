CHATA ta organisá prome reunion pa membresia di aña 2020 / CHATA’s Organizes first Membership Meeting in 2020

CHATA ta organisá prome reunion pa membresia di aña 2020

Willemstad, febrüari 19, 2020 – Dia 18 di febrüari 2020, CHATA a tene su reunion di kuartal pa membresia, ku e intenshon pa informá tur miembro en kuanto desaroyonan resien den e sektor. Presentadonan prinsipal tabata Minister di Desaroyo Ekonomiko i Turismo, Sra. Giselle Mc William, CEO i Presidente di CHATA, Sr. Miles Mercera, analítico di turismo i data Karibense, Sr. Hepple i CEO i direktor di CTB, Sr. Paul Pennicook.

E mainta a kuminsá ku sr. Mercera yamando un bon bini na tur e miembronan i anunsiando e importansia di seguridat den turismo. Minister Mc William a sigui eloborá riba e importansia di seguridat den sektor di turismo. El a enfatisá kuater difirente punto ku mester tuma sigur den konsiderashon: seguridat di bishitante, seguridat di empleado, seguridat di e propiedat i seguridat di nos reputashon. Despues di e presentashon, Minister a sinta ku sr. Mercera ku a añadí ku “Ta di sumo importansia pa konsientisá tokante seguridat den turismo na Kòrsou. Pa e motibu aki, Bandabou i tambe Caracasbaai lo risibí mas vigilansia komo ku nan ta areanan importante ku e Minister ke enfoká riba dje”.

Un punto ku a bini dilanti despues di e presentashon tabata, Level Playing Field, den kua Minister a informá ku e mester ta un kontribuishon hustu di tur hende pa e sector di turismo i ku ta importante pa Gobiernu tin tur lei na òrdu. E dokumentonan ta pasando den prosesonan legal i CHATA lo sigui monitoriá esaki paso tempu ta hopi esensial. Otro puntonan di atenshon tabata, kon pa enkurashá hobennan pa ta mas involví i tambe traha den hospitalidat. Den enseñansa no tin sufisiente informashon pa e hobennan skohe pa e sektor aki. E Minister ta di akuerdo ku “Kòrsou tin hopi talento i nos mester invertí den esnan ku ta den sektor kaba pa keda promové turismo pa e siguiente generashon realisá ki bunita e sektor realmente ta”.

Sr. Mercera a tuma esenario i elaborá riba desaroyonan resien den sektor. Informando miembronan ku e aña akí a kuminsa generalmente positivo ku desaroyonan interesante. CHATA lo sigui informá su miembronan referente e desaroyonan den e area di nan Advocacy Focus manera, e realisashon di CTA, e kambionan den sistema di impuesto , e status di implementashon di un Level Playing Field i hopi mas. Entre otro, e proyekto piloto di meter di taxi ku tambe ta un di e areanan di Advocacy Focus, kaminda un meter di taxi moderno lo keda introdusí pronto. Tambe CHATA lo informá Gobiernu tokante e importansia di aksesibilidat di transporte publiko riba nos isla for di e perspektiva di sektor di turismo. Referiendo bèk na e lema di 2020: invertiendo den nos hendenan, a informá ku e partisipantenan di Kla Pa Turismo a kuminsá ku nan periodo di praktika na e diferente kompanianan. Tambe CHATA ta risibiendo aplikashonan diairo di personan interesá den e proyekto.

Den kuadro di future eventonan ku CHATA lo tene, a keda ofisialmente anunsiá ku Flavors of Cuaçao 2020 lo tuma lugá na Renaissance riba 26 di sèptèmber, 2020. Otro anunsio grandi e mahinta aki tabata e kolaborashon di CHATA ku Tuna Creative Agency & Fresku Studios, kende lo bai produsí e revista di CHATA CuraçaoNow.

E mahinta a kontinuá ku un seshon informativo di sr. Jim Hepple, ku a duna un presentashon breve pero informativo tokante industria di turismo den Karibe na 2019 en kuanto bishitantenan di Norte America. Indikando ku algun isla tabata rekuperando di diferente orkam mientas otronan a keda negatvamente impakta pa persepshonnan di seguridat o elekshonan ku a tuma luga. Premirashon pa 2020 pa sr. Hepple ta inkluí, ekspanshon di kamber den Karibe kompletu mientra e merkado Merikano ta keda ta e merklado lider.

Despues di Jim Hepple su presentashon, sr. Paul Pennicook a informá miembronan di CTB su strategia di merkadeo i enfoke. El a kompartí ku e enfoke di 2020 lo ta pa oumentá bishitantenan di Norte Amerika i tambe Sur Amerika, mientras manteniendo e mesun nivel di bishitantenan Oropeo. Tambe el a elaborá riba e strategia di merkadeo ku CTB ta i lo sigui implementá pa loke ta trata e merkadonan di Norte Amerika i tambe Sur Amerika.

CHATA’s Organizes first Membership Meeting in 2020

Willemstad, February 19, 2020 – On February 18, 2020 CHATA held its quarterly Membership Meeting at the Renaissance Curaçao Resort & Casino, with the intention to inform all members regarding the recent developments within the sector. The keynote speakers for the Membership Meeting were, the Minister of Economic Development and Tourism, Mrs. Giselle Mc William, CEO and President of CHATA, Mr. Miles Mercera, Caribbean Data and Tourism Analyst, Mr. Jim Hepple and CEO and Managing Director of CTB, Mr. Paul Pennicook.

The morning started off with Mr. Mercera welcoming everyone and announcing the importance of tourism security. The first keynote speaker, Mrs. Mc William, elaborated on the importance of our tourist’s safety, highlighting four different points one must take into consideration: the protection of the visitor, protection of the staff, protection of the property and protection of the reputation. After the presentation, Mrs. Mc William took a seat with Mr. Mercera, where he added that “It is imperative to raise awareness concerning the tourism safety in Curaçao and therefore Bandabou and Caracasbaai will be receiving more surveillance as they are the key areas the Minister wants to continue focusing on and putting more effort in.”

Aside from the tourism safety and security topic, the status of Level Playing Field came into question. The Minister informed that conclusively a fair contribution is expected from everyone to the tourism industry, and it is important for the government to have the laws in place. The preparations are in place and the documents are being processed. CHATA will continue monitoring this since time is of the essence. Other points of concern were, how can the younger generation be encouraged to work in the hospitality industry. At schools, there isn’t enough information for talented students to choose for this sector. The Minister agrees that “Curaçao has a lot of talented people and we have to invest in those who are already in the sector to continue promoting tourism to make the next generation realize what a beautiful sector it truly is”.

Mr. Mercera then started his presentation to elaborate on the recent developments within the sector, informing the members that we started out the year positively, with interesting developments taking place. CHATA will continue to inform its members regarding the developments in the areas of its Advocacy focus such as the realization of the CTA, Tax Reform changes, the status of the implementation of a Level Playing Field and many more. Additionally, an update was given on the The Taxi Meter Pilot Project being one of the advocacy focus areas, where a new, modern type of taxi meter will be tested soon. CHATA will also be presenting to the government how important public transportation and accessibility is on the island. Referring back to the 2020 slogan: Investing in our People, it was informed that the Kla Pa Turismo participants have started their internships at the different learning companies and CHATA is still receiving more registrations.

In upcoming events that CHATA is hosting, it was officially announced that Flavors of Curaçao 2020 will take place at the Renaissance on September 26, 2020. Another big announcement that was made during the Membership Meeting was that CHATA is partnering up with Tuna Creative Agency & Fresku Studios for the production of the CuraçaoNow magazine.

The morning continued with an informative session from Mr. Jim Hepple, giving a brief yet elaborate update on the tourism industry in the Caribbean in 2019 regarding the US visitors. Indicating that some islands were recovering from hurricanes while others received a negative impact due to the perception of safety or the elections that took place. Predictions for 2020 from Mr. Hepple include, continuous room expansions throughout the Caribbean and having the US market continue to be the market leader.

After Jim Hepple’s presentation, Mr. Paul Pennicook took the stage to inform the members on CTB’s focus and marketing strategy. It was shared that the focus in 2020 will be on increasing North American and South American arrivals while continuously maintaining European arrivals. He then elaborated on the marketing strategy that CTB is and has been implementing in North America and South America.