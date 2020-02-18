Kòrsou presente na Caribbean Travel Marketplace 2020 / Curaçao present at the Caribbean Travel Marketplace 2020

Kòrsou presente na Caribbean Travel Marketplace 2020

WILLEMSTAD- 18 di febrüari 2020 – Resientemente a tuma lugá e Caribbean Travel Marketplace na Baha Mar Convention, Arts & Entertainment Center na Nassau, Bahamas. Caribbean Travel Marketplace ta keda anualmente organisá pa Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association (CHTA). E feria ta brinda oportunidat na proveedónan di turismo i mayoristanan di rònt mundu ku ta dirigí riba benta di biahe di vakashon den Karibe pa por konektá ku otro. E feria ta ofresé un plataforma ideal kaminda durante 2 dia proveedornan i kumpradónan ta interkambiá personalmente ku otro i asina yega na palabrashonnan ku ta benefisiá e region. Partisipashon na e feria ta entre otro pa sigurá reservashonnan ku mayoristanan, fortifiká relashonnan ku klientenan aktual, traha riba kontaktonan nobo, alsa e presensia di e destinashon i sera kontraktnan nobo.

Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) konhuntamente ku Curaçao Hospitality & Tourism Association (CHATA) i Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP) a kompartí un stènt i a ehekutá 30 sita ‘one-on-one’ ku diferente partner mayorista, operadornan di tour i kompanianan di publisidat. Tambe, CTB i CHATA a kondusí un konferensia di prensa pa duna informashon na media lokal i internashonal. Den esaki a inkluí informashon aktualisá di Kòrsou su sifranan di bishitante, e produkto ku Kòrsou ta ofresé i proyektonan turístiko ku ta na kaminda.

Ku mas di 500 delegado registrá for di mas ku 170 kompania proveedor, Caribbean Travel Marketplace ta e feria mas prestigioso den su kategoria. Mas di 80 kompania kumpradó a registrá pa reunionnan inkluyendo representantenan for di Canada, Oustralia, Bahamas, Fransia, Alemania, Italia, Mexico, Panamá, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Inglatera, Merka i mas. E aña aki CHTA a introdusí un programa piloto pa inkluí un grupo di agentenan di biahe lider for di diferente siudat di Merka tambe. E asosiashon pa hotèl i turismo ta sostené 33 asosiashon nashonal di hotèl i mas ku 1,000 hotèl i nan miembronan durante di 55 aña.

Ta gradisí partnernan lokal, Corendon Mangrove Beach Hotel, Livingstone Jan Thiel Resort, AMResorts: Sunscape Curaçao Resort/Dreams Curaçao Resort, Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort, Renaissance Curaçao Resort & Casino, CAP i CHATA pa nan aporte durante e presentashon di Kòrsou na Caribbean Travel Marketplace 2020.

Nota:

Un bista di Kòrsou su partisipashon na Caribbean Travel Marketplace 2020

Curaçao present at the Caribbean Travel Marketplace 2020

WILLEMSTAD- February 18, 2020 – The Caribbean Travel Marketplace was recently held at the Baha Mar Convention, Arts & Entertainment Center in Nassau, the Bahamas. This fair, organized each year by the Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association (CHTA), is an excellent opportunity for tourism suppliers and wholesalers of Caribbean vacation travel to connect. It offers an ideal plataform where, over the course of two days, suppliers and buyers can interact face-to-face and come to agreements that will be of benefit to the region. Curaçao is participating at the fair with the aim of securing wholesale bookings, strengthening ties with existing customers, making new contacts, increasing its presence as a destination and generate new sales leads.

The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) shared a booth with the Curaçao Hospitality & Tourism Association (CHATA) and Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP), executing 30 one-on-one scheduled meetings with wholesale partners, tour operators and advertising companies. The CTB and CHATA also held a press conference providing information to the local and international media, including updated information on Curaçao’s visitor arrival figures, its tourism product and upcoming tourism projects.

With over 500 delegates registered from more than 170 suppliers, the Caribbean Travel Marketplace is the most prestigious fair in its category. Over 80 buyer companies registered for meetings, including representatives of Canada, Australia, the Bahamas, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Panama, Portugal, Puerto Rico, England, the United States and more. This year, as a pilot program, the CHTA also included a group of leading travel agents from a number of cities in the United States. The hotel and tourism association has been supporting 33 national hotel associations and over 1,000 hotels and allied members for over 55 years.

Our thanks go to our local partners, Corendon Mangrove Beach Hotel, Livingstone Jan Thiel Resort, AMResorts: Sunscape Curaçao Resort/Dreams Curaçao Resort, Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort, Renaissance Curaçao Resort & Casino, CAP and CHATA for their contributions to Curaçao’s presentation at the Caribbean Travel Marketplace 2020.