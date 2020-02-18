Sint Maarten Road tax due

Road Tax due Febuary 29

Philipsburg—The minister of Finance, the Honorable Ardwell Irion, hereby informs the general public, in particular owners and operators of motor vehicles on St. Maarten roads, that in accordance with article 11.1 of the motor vehicle tax regulation, otherwise known as road tax, the yearly payment thereof is due no later than the last day of February 2020.

The article states that: “the number plates must be requested and collected at the receivers for each tax year from the first working day of the month of January up to and including the last day of the month of February against payment of the amount due.”

And, as such, vehicle owners are urged to have their annual “road tax” paid on or before the aforementioned deadline in order to drive their vehicle on the public roads. Failure to comply may result in a fine or confiscation of the vehicle. Article 25.1.B of the motor vehicle tax regulation warns that a fine of maximum five hundred guilders is applicable to the driver of a motor vehicle on public roads without having paid the due and payable tax.

As the 2020 number plates have not yet arrived on the island, article 11.4 of the motor vehicle tax regulation which states: “from 1 March of each tax year, the new number plates must be attached to the motor vehicle” will not be applied until further notice, but, in any case, after the 2020 number plates have arrived on the island.

It is advisable to keep the receipt or proof of payment of the 2020 road tax in the vehicle, in the event you are requested by the police to provide this.

The road tax can be paid by means of cash, checks, or Maestro at the Receivers Office in the government building on Soualiga Road Mondays to Fridays from 8:30 am to 2:45 pm. And at the PSC in Simpson Bay from 8:30 am to 12:00 noon and 1:00 pm to 3:30 pm.

Payments can also be made at the Windward Islands Bank Ltd US$ account 324800-05 or NAF account 34200-03 and at the RBC Royal Bank US$ account 8200000403930461 or NAF account 8200000005425048.

Valid vehicle insurance and valid inspection card are required when paying the road tax. In the event of a recently purchased vehicle, a “Bill of Sale” is required.

The cost of the license plates have not increased from the previous year.

The chart below indicates the costs of the license plates for gasoline and diesel vehicles in categories of the different types of license plates.