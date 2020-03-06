Sint Maarten Police: Illegal trend results in two youngsters being arrested. 

Philipsburg, March 6th 2020

Illegal trend results in two youngsters being arrested.

Two youngsters were arrested this week following the sexting of explicit material whereby the subject was a teenage minor.

Sexting is the sending or forwarding of sexually explicit photographs or videos of the sender or someone known to the sender via cell phone. It has become common practice among young people.

On Wednesday 4th March 2020, this common practice has landed two youngsters behind bars. A male with initials A.C.R (20) and a female with initials F.V (17) were arrested for the production and distribution of what can be classified under the law as, child pornography.

Because transferring and viewing sexually explicit material when the subject is a minor can be considered child pornography, there can be serious legal consequences.

The circulation of this video was brought to the attention of the Sint Maarten Police Force Youth and Morals Department, prompting the arrest of those involved in the production and distribution.

All sexual acts recorded on a device and shared are illegal under the law and carries a stiff penalty for all involved. Under the law, minors engaging in sexual activity as well as taping it is a punishable act and those caught doing so will be held accountable for such actions.

The Sint Maarten Police Force would like to urge all parents to closely monitor your children and what they share via the various social media outlets because they too can be held accountable.

Youths often send messages without giving appropriate thought to the content of the images. Parents should learn the laws, have these conversations with their teens about controlling the images they send out and understanding that once a picture or video is out there, it is no longer under their control and has the potential to go anywhere.

Teach your children that the buck stops with them. If someone sends them a photo, they should delete it immediately. It’s better to be part of the solution than the problem. The law guiding these matter can be found Articles 2.194 en 2.196 in the Criminal Code of country Sint Maarten (Wetboek van strafrecht van Sint Maarten )