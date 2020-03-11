Sint Maarten Police: Young girl missing

Young girl missing

On Tuesday march 11th 2020 a report of “Missing person” was filed at the Philipsburg Police Station by the mother of Crystal Loriani CLEMENT, born on Sint Maarten, December 5th 2005

Crystal was last seen by his mother on Monday afternoon before he left home with her girlfriends. Crystal have since not returned home, nor contacted his mother or any other family member.

Crystal has a slim posture, dark brown complexion, brown eyes and black hair. 14 year old Crystal was wearing a pink top and blue jeans when she left home on Monday afternoon.

The police department is seeking the assistance from the community to help locate Crystal Loriani CLEMENT. Please contact the Police Force: 54-22222 or the emergency number 911.

Or if you are Crystal Loriani CLEMENT and read this, please contact your mother and let her know that you are doing fine.