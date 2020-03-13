CHATA ta firma akuerdo ku Tuna Creative Agency i Fresku Studios pa CuraçaoNow / CHATA partners up with Tuna Creative Agency and Fresku Studios for CuraçaoNow

CHATA ta firma akuerdo ku Tuna Creative Agency i Fresku Studios pa CuraçaoNow

Willemstad, 13 di Mart 2020 – CHATA ta firma akuerdo ku Tuna Creative Agency i Fresku Studios pa e produkshon di e revista CuraçaoNow. E revista pa kamber, CuraçaoNow, ta un eksposishon di nos isla, ku sekreto i tepnan lokal pa inspirá nos turistanan pa eksplorá, diskubrí i eksperensiá tur loke nos isla tin pa ofresé. Sea ta riba tera, riba laman of bou di awa, e revista ta un guia pa e turista siña mas di Kòrsou, un introdukshon na eksperensianan nobo i úniko ku lo pas ku kualkier tipo di turista i tambe lo inspiranan pa purba kosnan diferente.

E edishon di CuraçaoNow 2021 lo introdusí diferente konsepto, no solamente den e kontenido di e revista, pero tambe e produkshon i publikashon. Huntu ku Tuna Creative Agency i Fresku Studios, CHATA lo kambia e konsepto di un revista anual ku kaft duru pa unu ku ta keda produí bi-anualmente ku un kaft moli. Tambe lo tin mas moveshon riba retnan sosial manera Instagram (@curacaonow) i Facebook (Curaçao Now) i tambe riba e wèpsait.

CHATA ta kontentu di por traha huntu ku Tuna Creative Agency i Fresku Studios I ta ansioso pa e resultado pa 2021 pa loke ta trata e revista di kamber CuraçaoNow ku lo keda distribuí pa tur kamber di akomodashonnan kende ta miembro di CHATA.

CHATA partners up with Tuna Creative Agency and Fresku Studios for CuraçaoNow

Willemstad, March 13, 2020 – CHATA is partnering up with Tuna Creative Agency and Fresku Studios for the production of the CuraçaoNow magazine. The in-room magazine titled ‘CuraçaoNow’ is an exhibition of our island, with local secrets and insider tips to excite our visitors to explore, discover and experience everything our island has to offer. Whether it’s on land, at sea or underwater, the in-room magazine is a guide to learn more about Curaçao, to introduce visitors to new and unique experiences that will fit specific traveler’s needs and to inspire them to try different things.

The CuraçaoNow 2021 edition will be introducing several new concepts, not only to the content of the magazine, but also in its production and publications. Together with Tuna Creative Agency and Fresku Studios, the concept is changing from an annual hardcover magazine to a bi-annual softcover magazine, for an easier read and exploration. There will also be more activity on the social media platforms such as Instagram (@curacaonow) and the Facebook page Curaçao Now, as well as the website.

CHATA is pleased to work with Tuna Creative Agency and Fresku Studios and is looking forward to the result of the 2021 CuraçaoNow in-room magazine. The in-room magazine will be distributed to all CHATA Members Accommodations.