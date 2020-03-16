CMC ta konfirmá su promé kaso di COVID-19 / CMC bevestigt de eerste opname van COVID-19 / CMC confirms its first case of COVID-19

CMC ta konfirmá su promé kaso di COVID-19

Nos por konfirmá ku ayera nochi un pashènt ku a test positivo pa COVID-19 ta den isolashon

na Curaçao Medical Center.

Nos team di kuido ta tuma tur prekoushon i ta sigi e protokol apropiá pa no eksponé otro

pashènt i personal di kuido. E persona ta un di e turistanan ku den siman a ser konstatá dor

di GGD. CMC no ta duna informashón adishonal pa por protehá privasidád di e pashènt.

Nos ke korda pueblo di Korsòu ku bishita na Hospital ta limitá na solamente 1 bishita pa dia

entre 11.30am i 12.30pm pa protehá nos pashèntnan i personal i pa evitá ku e viro ta sigi

plama. No ta permiti bishíta bou di 18 aña na e momentunan aki. Nos ta supliká pa no bishitá

pashènt si bo no ta sintibo salú.

CMC ta urgi pa keda trankil i ta pidi danki pa e komprenshón. Nos ke sigurá komunidad ku

nos ta hasi tur kos posibel pa mantené nos nivel di kalidad di servisio pa pashènt.

COVID-19 – 16 maart 2020 – 2

CMC bevestigt de eerste opname van COVID-19

We kunnen bevestigen dat we één patiënt hebben die positief is getest op COVID-19 die

momenteel geïsoleerd is bij het CMC. Onze zorgteam heeft alle voorzorgsmaatregelen

getroffen en de juiste protocollen gehandhaafd om blootstelling aan andere patiënten en

zorgverleners te voorkomen.

Het betreft een van de toeristen die door GGD is geïdentificeerd met COVID-19. We kunnen

helaas niet meer informatie onthullen om de privacy van de patiënt te waarborgen.

We willen de Curaçaosche gemeenschap eraan herinneren dat de bezoekuren in het

ziekenhuis tussen 11.30 en 12.30 uur beperkt zijn tot slechts één bezoeker per patiënt om

onze patiënten en personeel te beschermen en verspreiding van het virus te

voorkomen. Niemand onder 18 jaar mag op dit moment bezoeken. We vragen u geen

patiënten te bezoeken als u zich niet lekker voelt.

CMC dringt erop aan kalm te blijven en bedankt u voor uw begrip. Wij doen onze uiterste

om de kwaliteit van onze dienstverlening aan patiënten te waarborgen.

COVID-19 – 16 maart 2020 – 3

CMC confirms its first case of COVID-19

We can confirm that we have one patient that has tested presumptive positive for COVID-19

currently in isolation at CMC. Our health care team has taken every precaution and followed

the appropriate protocols to prevent exposure to other patients and caregivers.

The person is one of the tourists that was identified by GGD. We cannot reveal more

information to ensure the privacy of the patient.

We want to remind the Curacao community that visitation hours at the hospital have been

limited to only one visitor per patient between the hours of 11.30am-12.30pm to protect our

patients and personnel and avoid spreading the virus. No one under the age of 18 is

permitted to visit at this time. We ask you not to visit any patients if you are not feeling well.

CMC urges to stay calm and thank you for your understanding. We ensure the community ta

we are doing everything possible to maintain our level of patient service quality.