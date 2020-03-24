CHATA ta prepará pa promé Reunion General Anual virtual / CHATA prepares for its first virtual AGM

CHATA ta prepará pa promé Reunion General Anual virtual

Willemstad, 25 di mart 2020 – E Reunion General Anual ta aserkando. Tur aña, CHATA ta tene su Reunion General Anual, sinembargo e aña aki tin un kambio. A konsekuensia di e sirkunstansianan imprevisto kousá pa COVID-19, CHATA ta keda presentá ku e oportunidat pa tene nan promé Reunion General Anual virtual e siman aki, djabièrnè, 27 di mart 2020.

Si tin algu ku COVID-19 a pone Kòrsou realisá, ta ku nos isla por bira digital. Ta pa e motibu aki CHATA no ta laga e momentu pasa bai. Den un era digital, CHATA ta demostrá ku realmente ta posibel pa tene nan reunion di membresia di mas grandi, mientras miembronan ta asistí den komodidat di nan propio hogar. Tambe pa medio di e Reunion General Anual virtual aki, CHATA lo por keda kumpli ku nan statutonan, permitiendo miembronan pa vota pa miembronan di direktiva nobo.

E direktiva di CHATA ta kambia tur aña na momentu ku algun posishon ta habri pa elekshon. E direktiva semper ta konsistí di 8 miembro kende ta representá un akomodashon i 3 miembro afiliá kende ta representá stakeholdernan importante den e industria di hospitalidat. Durante e elekshon di direktiva benidero, miembronan tin e oportunidat pa elihí 5 miembro di direktiva nobo, 4 ku ta representá un akomodashon i 1 miembro afiliá.

E aña aki miembronan di CHATA a nominá e siguiente kandidatonan pa partisipá na elekshon di direktiva. Kandidatonan pa direktiva representando akomodashon ta: Frank Holstag (Dreams Preferred Club Curaçao), Maylin Trenidad (Renaissance Curaçao Resort & Casino), Ricardo Esteban (Dreams Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino) i Rob de Bekker (Santa Barbara Beach & Golf Resort). Kandidatonan afiliá pa direktiva ta: Jerry van Gijn (Maduro & Curiel’s Bank N.V.) i Mark Verburg (FBTT Travel B.V. & Taber Tours).

Miembronan di direktiva kende ta sigui pa e próksimo aña ta: Alette Borger (Dolphin Suites), Hans Slier (Papagayo Curaçao), Liselotte Bos (Oasis Coral Estate), Omar van der Dijs (Licores Maduro), Peggy Croes (Curaçao Airport Partners) and Robbin Vogels (Avila Beach Hotel).

E Reunion General Anual lo keda presentá pa e presidente i CEO di CHATA, sr. Miles Mercera, i lo inkluí un diskurso di e presidente di direktiva, sr. Hans Slier, promé ku anunsiá e miembronan di direktiva nobo. E miembronan di direktiva nobo lo keda elihí pa CHATA su miembronan ku ta konsistí di mas ku 250 negoshi grandi i chikitu.

CHATA ta kontentu di por risibí su miembro- i partnernan na e promé Reunion General Annual virtual.

CHATA prepares for its first virtual AGM

Willemstad, March 25, 2020 – The Annual General Meeting is just around the corner. Every year, CHATA hosts its Annual General Member Meeting however, this year there’s a twist. Due to the unforeseen circumstances that were caused by COVID-19, it is presenting CHATA with the opportunity to host its very first virtual Annual General Meeting this week on Friday, March 27, 2020.

If there’s one thing that COVID-19 has made Curaçao realize is, is that the island can go digital. It is for that reason that CHATA will not let this moment pass them by. In this digital age, CHATA shows that it is possible to host its biggest Membership Meeting, where the members can join in the comfort of their own homes. Also, by hosting a virtual Annual General Member Meeting, CHATA will still be complying with its bylaws by allowing members to elect new board members to join the CHATA Board of Directors.

The CHATA Board is a rotating board in which every year a couple of board positions are open for election. The board always consists of 8 members who represent an accommodation and 3 allied members who represent important stakeholders in the hospitality industry. During the upcoming board election, the members have the opportunity to elect 5 new board members, 4 members who represent an accommodation and 1 allied member.

This year the CHATA Members nominated the following candidates to partake in the upcoming board election. The accommodation candidates running for the board are: Frank Holstag (Dreams Preferred Club Curaçao), Maylin Trenidad (Renaissance Curaçao Resort & Casino), Ricardo Esteban (Dreams Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino) and Rob de Bekker (Santa Barbara Beach & Golf Resort). The allied candidates running for the board are Jerry van Gijn (Maduro & Curiel’s Bank N.V.) and Mark Verburg (FBTT Travel B.V. & Taber Tours).

The Board Members remaining on the board for a second term are Alette Borger (Dolphin Suites), Hans Slier (Papagayo Curaçao), Liselotte Bos (Oasis Coral Estate), Omar van der Dijs (Licores Maduro), Peggy Croes (Curaçao Airport Partners) and Robbin Vogels (Avila Beach Hotel).

The Annual General Member Meeting will be hosted by President and CEO, Miles Mercera, and will include a speech by Chairman of the Board, Hans Slier, before the announcement of the new elected board members. The newly elected board members will be chosen by our own members, which consists of over +/- 250 businesses, large and small.

CHATA looks forward to virtually welcoming its members and partners to the Annual General Member Meeting.