The personnel and management of the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) are sending its deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the late Mr. D.E Holiday.

Mr.Holiday was the former chief of police of Sint Maarten. He will be laid to rest, tomorrow march 25th 2020 at the Cul-de-Sac cemetery
May his soul rest in peace.

