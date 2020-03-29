KLIENTENAN DI CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN KU TARHETA DI KEDITO TA HAÑA EKSONERASHON DI PAGO DI TRES LUNA DEBI NA PANDEMIA COVID-19

Willemstad, 29 di Mart 2020 – CIBC FirstCaribbean ta ofresé su klientenan ku tin tarheta di krédito eksonerashon di pago pa aliviá e situashon finansiero difísil komo resultado di e pandemia di COVID-19.

E banko a anunsiá ku su klientenan ku tin un tarheta di krédito lo benefisiá outomátikamente di un eksonerashon di pago pa tres luna basa riba nan estado aktual di kuenta. Komo resultado, e klientenan lo mira US$ 0 aparesé komo pago mínimo riba nan statement.

“Nos klientenan ku tin un tarheta di krédito ta un segmentu importante di nos negoshi. Mayoria di nan ta hasi uso di hopi otro produkto i servisio ku nos ta ofresé. Nos a hañ’é ku e ta esensial ku nos ta ofresé nan mas tantu ku ta posibel un alivio finansiero pa nan por pasa dor di e krísis” Mark St. Hill, Managing Director, Retail & Business Banking a bisa.

Sr. St. Hill a bisa banda di e eksonerashon di pago, e klientenan no mester paga rekargo riba pago atrasá òf debí ku nan a pasa nan límite durante di e periodo di tres luna di eksonerashon.

El a bisa mas aleu ku klientenan ku por hasi nan pago i ta deseá di sigui hasi esaki por sigui hasi nan pago mensual. E oferta no ta konta pa klientenan di kua nan tarheta ya tin 60 dia di pago atrasá na momentu ku e oferta drenta na vigor.

E ta oferta ta drenta na vigor for di 25 di Mart 2020 i ta vense 30 di yüni 2020.

Siman pasa e banko su Chief Executive Officer, Colette Delaney, a anunsiá ku klientenan di den segmentunan di Retail, Business Banking, Wealth Management and Corporate Banking por benefisiá di un kantidat di medida pa mitigá e impakto di efekto negative kousa pa e pandemia di COVID-19.

Ela bisa ku e banko ta komprometé pa ofresé klientenan ku ta bini na remarke pa solushon finansiero fleksibel ku ta inkluí:

Moratorio di 6 luna riba pago di fiansa eksistente i hipotek;

Opshon temporal di finansiamentu rotativo of di kapital di trabou pa klientenan di Corporate Banking i Business Banking.

Klientenan ku ta konfrontá retonan finansiero por tuma kontakto ku:

Klientenan di Retail & Business Banking:

Tuma kontakto ku Customer Care & Sales Center of e Branch direkt Relationship Manager, Platinum Banking

Business Banking Manager

Klientenan di Corporate & Investment Banking:-

Tuma kontakto ku bo Contact Relationship Management Team direktamente na telefon of via di email.

Klientenan di Wealth Management:-

Tuma kontakto ku bo Relationship Management Team or reglá pa atendé asina bo tin un oportunidat pa diskutí bo nesesidat spesifiko sea ta via telefon of email.

Klientenan di banko por tuma kontakto ku banko tambe via di e-mail. Tin un lista di adresnan di e-mail riba e banko su website https://www.cibcfcib.com/covid-19. Nos ta rekomendá tambe pa klientenan bishita nos online na www.cibcfcib.com/locations pa haña informashon adishonal pa tuma kontakto ku ofisinanan di CIBC FirstCaribbean den kada teritorio.

CREDIT CARD CLIENTS TO GET EASE TOO AS CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN OFFERS SPECIAL THREE-MONTH PAYMENT WAIVER DUE TO COVID – 19 PANDEMIC

Bridgetown Barbados, March 29, 2020 — CIBC FirstCaribbean credit card holders are being offered a payment ease to help cushion any financial hardship as a result of the COVID -19 pandemic.

The bank announced today that its credit card holders would automatically benefit from a payment waiver for three (3) months based on their current account standing. As a result, clients will see their minimum payment on their statements set to $0.00.

“Our credit card holders are a key segment of our business with many of them having additional products and services with us. We felt it essential at this time that we offer them as much of a financial cushion as possible to see them through this crisis,” said Mark St. Hill, Managing Director, Retail & Business Banking.

Mr. St. Hill said that in addition to the payment waiver, card holders will also not have to pay late fees or over the limit fees during the three-month waiver period.

He noted that clients who could afford to make payments and wanted to continue doing so could make their monthly payments as usual. The offer is not available to clients whose cards are over 60 days in arrears at the commencement date

The special waiver period begins on March 25, 2020 and comes to an end on June 30, 2020.

Last week the bank’s Chief Executive Officer, Colette Delaney, announced that Retail, Business Banking, Wealth Management and Corporate Banking segments could benefit from a number of measures to mitigate the impact of any adverse effects from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

She said the help could include deferred payments; special loan financing and other concessions including:

6-month payment moratoriums on existing loans and mortgages.

Temporary revolving or working capital financing options for our Corporate Banking and Business Banking clients.

Ms. Delaney urged CIBC FirstCaribbean clients who may be experiencing challenges to reach out to the bank to see what assistance could be offered to them.

Clients experiencing financial challenges can contact:

Retail & Business Banking clients:–

Contact the Customer Care & Sales Center or Branch directly

Relationship Manager, Platinum Banking

Business Banking Manager

Corporate & Investment Banking Clients:-

Contact your Relationship Management Team directly by telephone or by email.

Wealth Management Clients:-

Contact your Relationship Management Team to arrange the earliest opportunity to discuss their specific needs, either by telephone or by email.

The bank’s clients can also make contact via email. There is a list of email addresses on the bank’s website at https://www.cibcfcib.com/covid-19. We also recommend clients to visit us online, at www.cibcfcib.com/locations to find additional contact information for CIBC FirstCaribbean offices in each territory.