SINT MAARTEN POLICE: Persons arrested and fined for not adhering to curfew   

Persons arrested and fined for not adhering to curfew

The police made several arrests on Wednesday night, April 1st 2020, to enforce the restricted movement of persons as part of preventative measures to avoid the further spread of the coronavirus.

Around 09.30pm the patrol saw an SUV driving on W.J.A. Nisbeth road. The patrol gave the driver a signal to stop, but the person kept on driving. After a short search the suspect was found in the surroundings of Juancho Yrausquin Blvd.

In his hurry to evade the officers, the man damaged another car and a water pipe belonging to GEBE. The suspect was arrested and given a fine of nearly NAf. 2000,- guiders.

While patrolling the boardwalk the police saw a man riding up and down on a scooter. When he saw the police coming in his direction, the man fled via one of the alleys towards Front Street. After a short chase on Front Street, the patrol succeeded in arresting the man with the initials G.P.R at about 08.45pm in the vicinity of Music Man. The suspect, who was also in possession of a stolen vehicle, was taken to the Philipsburg police station where he is being held for questioning.

The public is requested to stay at home unless they have one of the letter(s) stating the reason they are on the road. Those who do not adhere to the described measures issued by the Prime Minister and the EOC run the risk of being detained or fined.