A vessel was moving from Barcadera to open sea last week with the final destination Martinique. During the journey, the captain became unwell and decided to return to Aruba for safety reasons. The Rescue and Coordination Center (RCC) of the Coast Guard took the vessel when it was feeding north of Aruba and sent the Coast Guard helicopter to contact the yacht. The captain indicated he wanted to go back to the island for medical assistance. After the approval of the Aruban authorities, the sailing yacht set a course towards the island again. On the way, the engine of the sailing yacht went and asked the captain for help of the Coast Guard. After this request, the RCC sent a Metal Shark to the location of the vessel to take it in tow. However, the vessel did not have to be dragged because the captain finally got the engine to work himself. The Metal Shark team has escorted the vessel to Barcadera and the crew had to report to the local authorities on arrival.