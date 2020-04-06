KPCN :Kòntròl riba reglanan di medida di emergensia dor di tim multidisiplinario/ KPCN: Controle handhaving noodmaatregelen door multidisciplinair team

Kontrol riba reglanan di medida di emergensia dor di tim multidisiplinario

Den e simannan tras di lomba e tim multidisiplinario, konsistiendo di representantenan di Kuerpo Polisial Hulanda Karibense, e departamentu di Supervishon i Mantenshon di Entidat Públiko Boneiru i Koninklijke Marechaussee, a kontrolá establesimentunan di horeka i bichnan riba aglomerashon.

A bishita 72 establesimentu di horeka durante di e kontrol kaminda a urgi doño i bishitantenan pa apliká ‘social distancing’. Na establesimentunan di horeka kaminda no a tuma medida pa hasi esaki posibel, e representante di Supervishon i Mantenshon a mustra kon pa hasi esaki.



Durante e kontrol a sera un establesimentu komo ku un dia promé ya kaba e doño di e establesimentu a haña un atvertensia i e dia despues ainda no tabata kumpli ku e reglanan di e medida di emergensia vigente.

E petishon urgente na tantu doño komo siudadano di Boneiru ta keda na vigor pa apliká ‘social distancing’ mas tantu posibel na sitionan públiko i sino keda kas mas tantu posibel.

Pa mèldu situashonnan kaminda aglomerashon ta tuma lugá, por tuma kontakto ku e departamentu di Supervishon i Mantenshon di Entidat Públiko Boneiru.

Control of enforcement of emergency measures by multidisciplinary team

In the past few weeks, the multidisciplinary team consisting of representatives of the Dutch Caribbean Police Force, the Supervision and Enforcement Department of the Public Entity and the Koninklijke Marechaussee, has checked for gatherings at catering establishments and beaches.

During the control, 72 catering establishments were visited where owners and attendees were urged to apply social distancing. At catering establishments where no measures have yet been taken to make this possible, they have also been indicated by the Supervision and Enforcement representative how this should be done.

One location was shut down as the owner had received a warning a day earlier and the following day still did not meet the rules applicable in the emergency ordinance.

The urgent request remains for both the owners of the catering establishments and the citizens of Bonaire to apply as much social distancing as possible in public places and otherwise stay at home as much as possible.

For reports of gatherings, you should contact the Supervision and Enforcement Department of the Public Entity Bonaire.

Controle handhaving noodmaatregelen door multidisciplinair team

Afgelopen weken heeft het multidisciplinair team bestaande uit vertegenwoordigers van het Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland, de afdeling Toezicht en Handhaving van het Openbaar Lichaam en de Koninklijke Marechaussee, bij horecagelegenheden en stranden gecontroleerd op samenscholingen.

Tijdens de controle werden 72 horecagelegenheden bezocht waar de eigenaren en de aanwezigen dringend verzocht werden om ‘social distancing’ toe te passen. Bij horecagelegenheden waar nog geen maatregelen getroffen waren om dit mogelijk te maken is hun ook door Toezicht en Handhaving aangegeven hoe dat moet gebeuren.

Tijdens de controle werd 1 locatie gesloten aangezien de locatie een dag eerder een waarschuwing heeft gehad en de volgende dag weer niet voldeed aan de regels die in de noodverordening gelden.

Het dringend verzoek blijft aan zowel de eigenaren van de horecagelegenheden als de burger van Bonaire om zo veel mogelijk ‘social distancing’ toe te passen op openbare plekken en anders zoveel mogelijk thuis te blijven.

Voor meldingen van samenscholing dient u contact op te nemen met de directie Toezicht en Handhaving van het Openbaar Lichaam Bonaire.



