GOBIERNU NOTISIA 

PapiaKuMi app!

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

PapiaKuMi app!

PapiaKuMi is an app to make social impact by using a simple and user friendly app. This app is a joint concept of the Curaçao Tech Meetups and Caribbeapps to empower the voice of the community and the Government of Curaçao.

Papia Ku Mi when translated means ‘speak to me’.

With the PapiaKuMi App we organize different events and invite the people of Curaçao to join the discourse. You can browse our calendar to see what national events are being held or announced. The app also features diverse functionalities to keep the user updated of the latest news.

Together we will stay informed and safe.

Download for Android
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details…

Download for iphone
https://apps.apple.com/nl/app/papiakumi-app/id1505944085

 

You May Also Like

Pronóstiko di tempu pa Kòrsou i bisindario bálido te djadumingu mainta 6:00 o.l., 16 di febrüari 2020.

REDAKSHON 0

Prome Minister Evelyn Wever-Croes: PROME MINISTER TA OTORGA RECONOCEMENTO DI ‘OUTSTANDING INNOVATOR’ NA JHARONNE MARTIS

REDAKSHON 0

CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN I CIBC TA ORGUYOSO DI POR TA E UNIKO KONSEHERO DI AQUALECTRA DEN LOGRA STANDARD AND POOR’S A- RATING

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!
%d bloggers like this: