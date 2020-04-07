PapiaKuMi app!

PapiaKuMi is an app to make social impact by using a simple and user friendly app. This app is a joint concept of the Curaçao Tech Meetups and Caribbeapps to empower the voice of the community and the Government of Curaçao.

Papia Ku Mi when translated means ‘speak to me’.

With the PapiaKuMi App we organize different events and invite the people of Curaçao to join the discourse. You can browse our calendar to see what national events are being held or announced. The app also features diverse functionalities to keep the user updated of the latest news.

Together we will stay informed and safe.

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details…

https://apps.apple.com/nl/app/papiakumi-app/id1505944085