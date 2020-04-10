NOTISIA NOTISIA POLISIAL 

Due to the coronavirus, all maritime borders of the islands are closed.

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

Due to the coronavirus, all maritime borders of the islands are closed. Due to this measure, only regulated traffic has access to the islands. In order to prevent landing from non-regulated boating traffic with possible COVID-19 sources on board, the Coast Guard has taken additional measures in collaboration with Defense to keep the maritime borders. In the attached infographic, an image of the measures taken in the islands.

 

You May Also Like

E MIHO TRUK DI KUMINDA DEN FESTIVAL CENTER

REDAKSHON 0

Gezamenlijk persbericht van het Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland en het Openbaar Ministerie BES

REDAKSHON 0

Prome Minister Evelyn Wever-Croes: Nochi di compras y yen di ambiente: AREA CU FIN DI AÑA SPECTACULAR DEN CAYA G.F BETICO CROES

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!
%d bloggers like this: