Due to the coronavirus, all maritime borders of the islands are closed. Due to this measure, only regulated traffic has access to the islands. In order to prevent landing from non-regulated boating traffic with possible COVID-19 sources on board, the Coast Guard has taken additional measures in collaboration with Defense to keep the maritime borders. In the attached infographic, an image of the measures taken in the islands.
