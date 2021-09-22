CHATA ta kompartí prestashon di hotèl pa luna di ougùstùs / CHATA issues the Curaçao Hotel Performance for the month of August

CHATA ta kompartí prestashon di hotèl pa luna di ougùstùs

Willemstad, 21 di sèptèmber 2021 – CHATA ta kompartí prestashon di hotèl pa luna di ougùstùs ku sifranan di okupashon hopi bon. Luna di yüli a konosé un okupashon un tiki mas haltu kompará ku yüli 2019 (+6.1%) i awor ougùstùs tambe ta indiká sifranan di rekuperashon positivo kompará ku 2019. E otro parameternan, esta tarifa promedio diario (ADR) i entrada pa kamber disponibel (RevPAR) tambe ta indiká sifranan positivo kompará ku ougùstùs di 2019. E sektor ta hopi kontentu ku e hotèlnan mas grandi ta eksperensiá un rekuperashon fuerte despues di e promé mitar di aña negativo. Pa luna di sèptèmber un bahada ya ta visibel mirando ku low season a kuminsá. Sinembargo, CHATA ta koutelosamente positivo pa e último mitar di aña 2021. Ta importante pa mantené brote di e viru bou di kontròl, ya ku Kòrsou mester keda riba kódiko hel pa Hulanda i CDC tambe mester pone Kòrsou bèk riba un nivel di riesgo mas bou. Ku e sertifikado digital di COVID pronto disponibel na Kòrsou, CHATA ta boga pa e mesun proseduranan ku tin na Oropa i Merka. Ta notabel ku mas i mas pais ta aseptá biaheronan kompletamente bakuná sin muchu te kasi ningun tèst, komo ku biahamentu di plaser despues di COVID no ta mesun fasil mas. Konsiderando ku Kòrsou ta apliká èkstra tèst pa limitá brote di e variante Delta, e sektor ta kere ku ta posibel pa promové biaheronan kompletamente bakuná pa bishitá nos isla. Ta importante pa tuma un desishon balansá en kuanto e tópiko aki unabes ku un evaluashon tuma lugá riba e kantidat di turistanan kompletamente bakuná ku ta tèst positivo despues di e tèst antígeno riba di tres dia.

Bahada chikitu kompará ku ougùstùs 2019

Den luna di ougùstus di 2021 Kòrsou tabatin un okupashon di hotèl di 70.6%. Kompará ku 2020 (32.6%) esaki ta un oumento signifikante di 116.4%. Sinembargo, si nos wak e data di okupashon promé ku COVID (ougùstùs 2019), esaki ta un bahada chikitu di 5.7%.

E tarifa promedio diario tambe a oumentá ku 37.3% kompará ku 2020 i tabata $180.39. Den komparashon ku ougùstùs di 2019 esaki ta un oumento tambe di 16%. Pa loke ta trata e entrada pa kamber disponibel, sifranan ta indiká un oumento signifikante di 197.2% kompará ku 2020. Di $42.88 na 2020 pa $127.42 den 2021. Asta kompará ku e sifranan promé ku COVID, e entrada pa kamber disponibel a oumentá ku 9.3%

August 2021 2020 2021 vs. 2020 2019 2021 vs. 2019 Occ. 70.6% 32.6% +116.4% 74.9% -5.7% ADR $180.39 $131.35 +37.3% $155.55 +16% RevPAR $127.42 $42.88 +197.2% $116.56 +9.3%

*Smith Travel Research (STR) is the leading global provider of competitive benchmarking, information services and research to the hotel industry.

Aki por kompará e data ariba menshoná ku e prestashon di hotèl di Karibe:

August 2021 2020 2021 vs. 2020 2019 2021 vs. 2019 Occ. 51.8% 20.30% +154.9% 61.9% -16.3% ADR $220.44 $167.00 +32% $183.13 +20.4% RevPAR $114.15 $33.93 +236.4% $113.35 +0.7%

Den luna di ougùstus di 2021 Karibe tabatin un okupashon di hotèl di 51.8%. Kompará ku 2020 (20.3%) esaki ta un oumento signifikante di 154.9%. Sinembargo, si nos wak e data di okupashon promé ku COVID (ougùstùs 2019), esaki ta un bahada di 16.3%.

E tarifa promedio diario tambe a oumentá ku 32% kompará ku 2020 i tabata $220.44. Den komparashon ku ougùstùs di 2019 esaki ta un oumento tambe di 20.4%. Pa loke ta trata e entrada pa kamber disponibel, sifranan ta indiká un oumento signifikante di 236.4% kompará ku 2020. Di $33.93 na 2020 pa $114.15 den 2021. Asta kompará ku e sifranan promé ku COVID, e entrada pa kamber disponibel a oumentá un tiki ku 0.7%

Loke ta mas impreshonante di e sifranan di prestashon di e último dos lunanan, ta ku e rekuperashon despues di e di dos lockdown den mart/aprel ta muchu mas fuerte ku e rekuperashon den 2020. Kòrsou a mustra ku repkuperashon ta posibel i ku trabou duru ta nesesario pa mantené e sifranan fuerte di rekuperashon. Rekuperashon ta dependé di e kantidat di infekshon di COVID riba nos isla, di tene Kòrsou riba e lista di paisnan di riesgo abou pa nos merkadonan di enfoke i por último mester alkansá un kobertura di bakunashon mas haltu posibel. Pa Kòrsou rekuperá di COVID, meskos ku hopi otro pais na mundu, lo tuma tempu. Sin mas, Kòrsou su sektor di turismo a demostrá su resiliensia i abilidat pa rekuperá lihé. Ta importante pa enfoká riba un rekuperashon mas sostenibel i ku e sertifikado digital di COVID Kòrsou lo por aseptá biaheronan kompletamente bakuná pa drenta nos pais sin muchu o en todo kaso, menos test. Huntu ku e tim di krisis, CHATA i e partnernan den sektor ta tratando riba esaki.

Klaridat urgente riba kontinuashon di sosten finansiero

For di momentu ku e sosten finansiero a para na luna di mei, CHATA ta boga pa prolongá e sosten finansiero (TVL i NOW) pa e último mitar di aña 2021, komo ku e ta urgentemente nesesario pa sostené rekuperashon. E perdidanan enorme di 2020 i e promé seis lunanan di 2021 lo no rekuperá sin e sosten aki, apesar ku afortunadamente turistanan ta disidí pa regresá nos isla na gran kantidat. CHATA ta kere ku tur partner den turismo i hospitalidat mester traha huntu i solamente ku sosten di gobiernu pa loke ta trata e último fase di e programa di sosten finansiero, nos por rebibá nos ekonomia.

CHATA issues the Curaçao Hotel Performance for the month of August

Willemstad – September 21, 2021 – CHATA issues the Hotel Performance for the month of August with very good occupancies. July showed slightly higher occupancy versus July 2019 (+6.1%), and now August is also showing good recovery figures compared to 2019. Other parameters being the Average Daily Rate and Revenue Per Available Room show very positive figures compared to August 2019. The sector is very content that the larger hotels are finally showing strong recovery after the negative first half of this year. For September a decline is already noted as the historic low season kicked in, but CHATA is still consciously positive for the last half year of 2021. It is important to keep the spread of the virus under control as Curaçao needs to stay on ‘code yellow’ for the Netherlands and the CDC needs to put Curaçao back on a lower risk level again. Having the Digital Covid Certificate available soon for Curacao, CHATA is advocating for the same policies seen in Europe and the USA. It’s noted that more and more countries are accepting fully vaccinated travels with little to no testing, as traveling for pleasure after Covid is not as easy as it was. With Curaçao having extra testing in place to limit the spread of the Delta variant, the sector believes it is possible to promote fully vaccinated travelers to come to our island. It’s important to make a sound decision on this topic once an evaluation has been carried out regarding the number of fully vaccinated tourists testing positive after the 3rd day antigen test.

Slight decrease compared to August 2019

In August of 2021 Curaçao had a hotel occupancy of 70.6%. Compared to 2020 (32.6%) this is a significant increase of 116.4%. However, if we look at the occupancy data pre-COVID (August 2019), this is a slight decrease of 5.7%. The average daily rate also increased with 37.3% compared to 2020, to $180.39. In comparison to August of 2019, this is also an increase of 16%. As for the revenue per available room, numbers indicate a huge increase of 197.2% compared to 2020. From $42.88 in 2020 to $127.42 in 2021. Even compared to the pre-COVID data, the revenue per available room increased with 9.3%.

August 2021 2020 2021 vs. 2020 2019 2021 vs. 2019 Occ. 70.6% 32.6% +116.4% 74.9% -5.7% ADR $180.39 $131.35 +37.3% $155.55 +16% RevPAR $127.42 $42.88 +197.2% $116.56 +9.3%

*Smith Travel Research (STR) is the leading global provider of competitive benchmarking, information services and research to the hotel industry.

If we compare the above data with Caribbean lodging performance, it looks like this:

August 2021 2020 2021 vs. 2020 2019 2021 vs. 2019 Occ. 51.8% 20.30% +154.9% 61.9% -16.3% ADR $220.44 $167.00 +32% $183.13 +20.4% RevPAR $114.15 $33.93 +236.4% $113.35 +0.7%

In August of 2021 the Caribbean had a hotel occupancy of 51.8%. Compared to 2020 (20.3%) this is a significant increase of 154.9%. However, if we look at the occupancy data pre-COVID (August 2019), this is a decrease of 16.3%. The average daily rate also increased with 32% compared to 2020, to $220.44. In comparison to August of 2019, this is also an increase of 20.4%. As for the revenue per available room, numbers indicate a significant increase of 236.4% compared to 2020. From $33.93 in 2020 to $114.15 in 2021. Compared to the pre-COVID data, the revenue per available room slightly increased with 0.7%.

Back to the seasonality

The most impressive performance figures, of the last two months, was that the recovery after the 2nd lockdown in March/April was much stronger and faster than the recovery back in 2020. Curaçao has shown that recovery is possible and hard work is required to maintain these strong recovery figures. The recovery rate depends on the COVID infections on the island, keeping Curaçao in the low-risk countries list with our key markets and reach the highest vaccination coverage as possible. For Curaçao to recover from COVID, just like many other countries around the world, it will take time. Nevertheless, Curaçao’s tourism sector has shown its resilience and ability to recover fast. It’s important to move towards a more sustainable recovery and with the Digital Covid Certificate, Curaçao will be able to accept fully vaccinated travelers to enter Curaçao without or with less testing requirements. Together with the Crisis Team, CHATA and the sector partners are looking into this matter.

Urgent clarity on continued financial support

Since the financial support came to a halt in May, CHATA is also advocating for a prolongation of the financial support (TVL and NOW) for the last half year of 2021 as it is urgently required to support this recovery. The huge losses suffered in 2020 and the first six months of 2021 are not going to recover from it without that support. Even though tourists fortunately decided to come back to visit our island in big numbers. CHATA believes that all tourism & hospitality partners need to work together, and only with the support of the Government, in terms of the last phase of the financial aid program, we can get our economy back on its feet.

