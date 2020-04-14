Police Sint Maarten Police show solidarity with our colleagues from S.M.M.C 

Waiver requests

The Sint Maarten Police Force is still in the process handling the backlog for travel requests waivers from the public. At the same time, most of the departments are being bombarded with calls from applicants concerning their requests. Business and persons requesting a waiver, have to take into account that we receive over 400 requests a day, which take time to handle. Persons applying for a waiver should be aware, that because of the volume of requests, it’s impossible to process all the applications on the same day. In addition, the police would also like to remind the general public that all medical request will be handled by the Ministry of VSA. Medical requests should be directed to the following email addresses: Malisha.gumbs @sintmaartengov.org or Alissa.rios@sintmaartengov.org. All non-medical request should be filled in via the Government of Sint Maarten website. We thank you for your cooperation during this time and all emails will be responded to as we are working tirelessly to get to all request. If it is not absolutely necessary to be on the road we urge you to refrain from sending a wavier and remain indoors. The life you save can be yours or that of a family member by minimizing contact with others.

Police show solidarity with our colleagues from S.M.M.C

In the fight against the Covid-19 virus, members of ESF5, held a small motorcade on Monday morning 13 April 2020 in front of the main entrance of the SMMC in an effort to show appreciation to all of the frontline workers.

The goal of the charade was to show our solidarity, with the frontline workers, who are taking care of patients affected with the Corona virus, being at risk contracting the virus themselves. The message from the police to our colleagues in the medical field is:” We are together in this fight we will and get out of this together”.

The Sint Maarten Police Force would like to thank all the judicial services that participated in the motorcade yesterday morning. We would also like to thank the Minister of Justice, honorable Anna Richardson, for appearing with us at the Sint Maarten Medical Center and her inspirational words.