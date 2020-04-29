Alerta di consulado Merikano ta pidi pa tur Merikano residensiá riba nos islanan ABC tuma nota

Alerta di consulado Merikano pa tur Merikano residensiá riba nos islanan ABC

Consulado Merikano a emití un alerta pa tur suidadano Merikano residensiá na Aruba, Bonaire i Kòrsou pa regresá Merka dia 10 di mei proksimo riba buelo di Spirit Airlines ku lo sali for di Aruba. Merikanonan for di Bonaire i Kòrsou por hasi uso di Divi Divi Air pa yega Aruba. E oportunidat aki ta keda kreá komo ku, mirando e situashon mundial aktual, por dura basta tempu promé ku buelonan komersial por kuminsá bula atrobe.

Alert!! The U.S. Consulate General is organizing a flight to repatriate U.S. citizens and residents from Aruba, Curacao and Bonaire on May 10 operated by Spirit Airlines. Those in Bonaire and Curacao will have to use Divi Divi to meet the Spirit Airlines flight in Aruba.

Please go to our website for more information: https://cw.usconsulate.gov/health-alert-book-now-humanitarian-flight-information-for-aruba-bonaire-and-curacao-april-28-2020/

If you are a U.S. citizen attempting to return the United States from the Dutch Caribbean and have been unable to secure a commercial flight, please go to https://bit.ly/2wUe9Jv and complete the information request form. We do not guarantee any repatriation flights but are currently gauging interest. We want to assist you.

As much as we all love these beautiful islands, it could be a long time before commercial airlines are flying again. Please respond to the survey. We are here to help! 🇺🇸 And to be updated continually: enroll at step.state.gov