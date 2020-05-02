Sint Maarten Police: Two more arrested for street party in Dutch Quarter

Acting head of Communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, May 1st , 2020

Two more arrested for street party in Dutch Quarter

The police arrested two men in the Dutch Quarter area on Wednesday, 29 April, 2020, about 10.00 pm in connection with the street party that had taken place in that area on Monday, 27 April 2020.

These two men with the initials J.A. and J.A. are suspected of being part of the group who organized and participated in the Jump-Up that had taken place in Dutch Quarter. After being arrested the suspects were taken to the Philipsburg police station and incarcerated pending further investigation.

Statements were later taken from both suspects by the personnel of the detective department. The suspects were made to pay a hefty fine for their actions and were released.

The Sint Maarten Police Force KPSM has taken this investigation very seriously and will not stop until all offenders that can be identified are prosecuted. Those who took part in these illicit street parties should be aware that police will be making more arrests in this case in the very near future.

Suspect arrested for having drugs and a fraudulent waiver

On Thursday, 30 April, 2020 around 01.00 am the police patrol saw a man walking in the direction of Cay Hill. In connection with the ongoing curfew, the man was stopped and asked the reason for him being on the road. The young man told the police officers that he was visiting a friend and that he was on his way home. He was also asked if he was in the possession of a waiver issued by the Chief of Police. He showed the officers a waiver, claiming it was his. At the same time, he was requested to identify himself.

While inspecting the documents the officers noticed that the name on the waiver did not correspond the name on the I.D. card. The man with the initials Y.A.M. was immediately arrested for being in possession of false documents. During a safety check on the suspect’s clothing, the officers also encountered a quantity of marijuana in his pants pocket. The marijuana and the waiver were confiscated for further investigation.

He was later brought over to the Philipsburg police station where he was incarcerated. Later in the day a statement was taken from the suspect concerning the waiver and the marijuana he had in his possession. He was later issued a fine of $1400,- and released.