CHATA ta kolaborá ku BHV Curaçao i Grant Thornton pa di 6 siman di webinario / CHATA collaborates with BHV Curaçao and Grant Thornton for week 6 of webinars

Willemstad, 13 di mei 2020 – Ta un siman nobo pa e webinarionan di CHATA Academy kaminda e enfoke lo ta riba Seguridat di Kompania i kon pa sigui pa dilanti despues di un krisis. CHATA Academy lo konsistsí di e siguiente webinarionan edukashonal e siman aki:

Djarason, 13 di mei 2020

E di 6 siman di webinario ta kuminsá 2PM ku Mick Bosman i Sharon Dolman di BHV Curaçao. Durante e webinario titulá ‘Company Safety Training’, BHV Curaçao lo toka e importansia di treinen di empleado den kaso di emergensia. BHV Curaçao ta ofresé diferente treinen manera, CPR, Promé Ayudo den kaso di emergensia, Kandela i Evakuashon, kurso i treinen kon pa bira un instruktor di promé yudansa den kaso di emergensia. E webinario ta konsistí di un seshon breve teoretikto tokante CPR i prome yudansa den kaso di emergensia, sinembargo si algun persona ta interesá den un sertifikashon, BHV Curaçao lo kuminsá ku treinen privá 22 di mei 2020.

Djaweps, 14 di mei 2020

Pa konkluí e di 6 siman di CHATA Academy, 2PM Peggy Cecilia-Spong i Roy Jansen di Grant Thornton lo duna un presentashon titulá: ‘Leadership – Growing yourself and your business into a new normal’. E topiko lo inkluí regreso pa ofisina, basá riba lèsnan siñá for di militarnan Merikano tokante kon pa dil despues di un krisis. Apesar ku nos no a surpasá e krisis ahinda, e webinario ta disponibel pa yuda i guia esnan ku a kuminsá traha bèk na lokalidat despues ku gobièrnu a deskalá e medidanan.

Si akaso bo a pèrdè e webinarionan di siman pasá, aki un rekapitulashon: Giovanni Eugenia di JCI a presentá ‘Polishing your CV’, Didi Wildeman a presentá ‘Business Continuation through and after COVID-19, tips, and tricks from Legal and Business Perspective’, Rianne Cicilia a presentá ‘Consideration for Managers in the Wake of COVID-19 Crisis’, Georgine Maduro di Renaissance Curaçao Resort & Casino a presentá ‘How to disinfect the most used areas’ i por último, Jose Manuel Paz i Khalid Kemp a duna un introdukshon riba servisio di biña.

Si bo ta interesá pa partisipá na kualkier di e webinarionan menshoná anteriormente, sea asina bon di registrá na www.chata.org/academy i pa mas informashon bishitá CHATA su pagina di Facebook. Keda pendiente pa mas di CHATA su workshopnan virtual.

Willemstad, May 13, 2020 – It’s a new week for webinars with the CHATA Academy where the focus will be on Company Safety and how to move forward after a crisis. The CHATA Academy will include the following free educational webinars this week.

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Week 6 of webinars starts at 2PM with Mick Bosman and Sharon Dolman from BHV Curaçao. During the ‘Company Safety Training’ webinar, BHV Curaçao will be touching base on the importance of training employees in case of an emergency. BHV Curaçao offers different trainings such as, CPR, First Aid, Fire & Evacuation, refreshment courses and training on how to become an Emergency First Responder (EFR) Instructor. The webinar will provide a brief theoretical session on CPR & First aid, however, if anyone is interested in becoming certified, BHV Curaçao will start with private training sessions May 22, 2020.

Thursday, May 14, 2020

To conclude the sixth week of the CHATA Academy, at 2PM Peggy Cecilia – Spong and Roy Jansen from Grant Thornton will be giving a presentation on ‘Leadership – Growing yourself and your business into a new normal’. The theme will include the return to the office, based on lessons learned from the US Military on how to lead after a crisis. Although we haven’t overcome the crisis as of yet, the webinar is available to aid and guide those who have started working again on location, since the Government has relaxed the restrictions.

If you have missed last week’s webinars, we hereby share a quick recap. Giovanni Eugenia from JCI presented ‘Polishing your CV’, Didi Wildeman presented ‘Business Continuation through and after COVID-19, tips, and tricks from Legal and Business Perspective, Rianne Cicilia presented ‘Consideration for Managers in the Wake of COVID-19 Crisis’, Georgine Maduro from Renaissance Curaçao Resort & Casino presented ‘How to disinfect the most used areas’ and lastly, Jose Manuel Paz and Khalid Kemp gave an introduction to Wine Service.

If you’re interested in participating in any of the abovementioned workshop, please register at http://www.chata.org/academy, you can also find more information on the CHATA Facebook Page. Stay tuned for more of CHATA’s virtual workshops.