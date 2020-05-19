ARUBA FIRE FIGHTERS AND FREEWINDS VOLUNTEER MINISTERS HELPING TO DEFEAT COVID-19 / Bomberonan di Aruba y  ministerio boluntaro di Freewinds ta yuda  vence COVID -19.

ARUBA FIRE FIGHTERS AND FREEWINDS VOLUNTEER MINISTERS HELPING TO DEFEAT COVID-19

ORANJESTAD – As the island of Aruba relaxes restrictions with more businesses opening and the shelter in place no longer in force does not mean the battle against Covid-19 is over.

A team made up of firefighters and Freewinds crew expand the sanitizing of various key locations with D7, which is capable of neutralizing 99.999% of all bacteria and viruses. Most recently spaces included the Bethel Methodist Church, the Covid-19 testing center, Orthopedagogish Center, the SPD Center, Ceque College Mavo to name a few. Mrs. Dynia Abath-Muller, Director of Orthopedagogish Center thanked the Freewinds, it staff and the fire department for sanitizing the buidings of the center saying, “We appreciate you contribution very much!”

The Principle of Ceque Colegio, Mr. Shipley said, “Ceque Colegio would like to thank the Freewinds and the fire department for disinfecting our rooms, this way we are showing that we are following the protocol of DVG.”

With the direct attack by sanitizing spaces moving forward this is being followed up with getting the community educated and empowered to live under circumstances that are different from any other time. One of the most effective ways to deliver the correct information in a easy to understand way is through the booklet “How to Keep Yourself and Others Well”. This booklet is being made available at stores and businesses throughout the island where copies can be picked up free of charge compliments of the Freewinds.

Doctor Ramon Crespo Almeira, Doctor of Science from the Republic of Cuba and Clinical Consultant of the World Health Organization commented on the “How to Keep Yourself and Others Well” booklet stating, “The messages presented In a simple way are supported by science and give us a practical and useful solution empowering us with the necessary knowledge that works to prevent contagious diseases throughout or lives, it is a guiding document, universal, comprehensive, and simple that helps us to perceive the elegant meaning of a factor that we often miss: PREVENTION.” He goes on to say, “I recommend reading and studying the precise and concrete guidelines that are expressed throughout the content of these booklets.”

The booklets, along with additional information on how to stay well, can be found online at https://www.scientology.org/staywell

Bomberonan di Aruba y ministerio boluntaro di Freewinds ta yuda vence COVID -19.

Oranjestad

Cu Aruba a cuminsa relaja e restriccionan ,mas tiendanan ta habri y e “Shelter in Place” a wordo elimina, no kier meen cu e bataya contra COVID-19 a caba.

Un ekipo consistiendo di bomberonan combina cu e tripulacion di Freewinds ta expande nan areanan di desinfecta cu D7.

E lugarnan recientemente desinfecta ta entre otro; Bethel Methodist Church, E centro di test di COVID-19,Centro Ortopedagogico, Centro di SPD y Colegio Ceque.

E directora di Centro Ortopedagogico, Sra Dinia Abath Mullerta gradici e tripulacion di Freewinds y e bomberonan pa e trabou di desinfecta e edificio di Centro Pedagogico bisando;” Hopi danki pa boso contribucion.”

E director di Colegio Ceque, Sr. Shipley , a bisa cu e ta gradici e bomberonan y e tripulacion di Freewinds cu a yuda desinfecta e klasnan mustrando asina cu ta cumpli cu e protocol di DVG.

Ta usa e metodologia di ataka e virus door di desinfecta espacionan sigui pa educa y apodera nos comunidad pa biba bou di circunstancianan otro di loke nan tin costumber.

Un di e manera mas efectivo pa percura cu e comunidad ta haya e informacion na un manera facil pa compronde ta usando e buki: ” How to keep yourself and others well.” Copia di e buki aki ta obtenibel na hopi tiendo y negoshinan rond di nos isla gratuitament ta cortesia de Freeweinds.

Doctor Ramon Crespo Almeira, dokter di Sciencia di e republica di Cuba y Advisor Clinico di World Health Organization a comenta lo siguiente di e buki aki: E mensahe presenta den e buki aki, na un manera masha claro, ta wordo respalda pa sciencia y ta duna nos un solucion practico y util con pa combati malesanan contagioso. E ta apodera nos cu informacion cu ta yuda preveni malesanan contagioso durante nos bida. E ta un documento universal, comprensivo y simpel, cu ta guia nos pa compronde e significacion di un factor cu hopi biaha nos NO ta mira: PREVENCION. E ta sigui bias cu e ta conseha tur hende pa sigui e guia concreto y concise expresa den e bukinan aki.

E buki, cu informacion adicional con pa mantene bo mes saludabel, ta online na

https://www.scientology.org/staywell