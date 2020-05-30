SINT MAARTEN POLICE Police force calling on owners of unclaimed confiscated motorbikes

Acting head of Communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, May 29th, 2020

Police force calling on owners of unclaimed confiscated motorbikes

The Sint Maarten Police Force is once again is gearing up for a major cleanup at the Philipsburg police station in the month of June 2020, in light of the upcoming hurricane 2020 season. Before doing so we would like to grant the opportunity to all persons who may have had their bikes confiscated a two weeks grace period to be able to collect their scooter/Motorbike.

All persons will be allotted two weeks prior to the date listed, to claim their bikes with proper documentation.

A large number of scooters have been kept at the station. These scooters and motorbikes were taken out of circulation, because they were being used in a way that was against the law, for instance, used without insurance, or because they had a technical problem.

Some of the motor bikes were collected by their owners after confiscation, but there is a large amount that still remain unclaimed at the station for quite some time now. The police force would like to have these bikes returned to their rightful owners, as there is insufficient space to keep them in the yard.

If you know your bike or scooter is present at the police station, you can take it home with you if you can present the following documents: a proof of your identity (a driver’s license, identity card or passport) and proof that you are the rightful owner of the scooter/motorbike. You will also have to show proof of insurance and inspection for the scooter/motorbike.

If you can do so, your motorbike/scooter will be returned to you.

The days that persons can visit the police station in Philipsburg are :

Monday June, 01th 2020

Wednesday June, 03rd 2020

Friday June , 05th 2020

Monday June, 08th 2020

Wednesday June, 10th 2020

Friday June, 12th 2020

After June 12th, all bikes which have not been claimed will be destroyed.