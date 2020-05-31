Ministry of health resumes service for foodhandler hygiene permits

WILLEMSTAD – On June 1, 2020 the Government Health Department will resume its services for foodhandler hygiene permits (karchi di kùr). Exams will be conducted in 2 phases. The first phase is from June 1, 2020. This phase is for persons of whom the health exam card has expired during March, April and May 2020.

The second phase, which is from June 15, 2020, is the regular exam for persons of whom the hygiene permit card has expired before March 2020, persons of whom the card has expired after May 30 and for those who need to pass the exam for the first time.

Persons in need of a foodhandlers hygiene card should visit G&Gz (formerly GGD) during opening hours, to pay the Fl. 50,- fee. Necessary and additional information about the process is posted in different languages on the website http://www.gobiernu.cw or on the Facebook page of the Ministry of Health (GMN). The ‘new normal’ safety and health measures will be kept in mind during the whole process.