BANKO REGIONAL TA KOMPROMETE KU SOSTEN SEKTOR DI TURISMO / REGIONAL BANK COMMITTED TO SUPPORTING TOURISM SECTOR 

BANKO REGIONAL TA KOMPROMETE KU SOSTEN SEKTOR DI TURISMO

Willemstad 3 di Yüni 2020— No opstante e pronóstikonan ménos fuerte pa e sektor di turismo ku a keda afektá fuertemente pa e pandemia di Covid-19, un banko regional ta keda komprometé ku e sektor i lo sigui ta aktivo den sosten na e industria di turismo den Karibe.

Resientemente durante di un webinar ku tabatin komo titulo “Covid-19 invershon den e infrastruktura di Karibe”, Adam Carter, Managing Director i Head Investment Banking di CIBC FirstCaribbean a bisa ku e sektor di hospitalidat i industria di turismo ta perkurá pa “un gran parti di e portafolio di e banko i ku e banko ta keda aktivo den esaki.

El a bisa ku turismo “ta Karibe su fuente di bida” i ku e banko lo sigui focus riba e sektor, poniendo “tempu, esfuerso i kapital den e sektor. Esaki lo no kambia” Sr. Carter a bisa ku e banko a haña hopi pedido pa sosten i ku nos ta yudando nos klientenan dor di e tempestat aki.”

Sr. Carter a bisa ku tin un nesesidat pa mehorá algun di e struktura di infrastruktura di turismo i ku esaki por keda logra dor di un kolaborashon Públiko/Priva. El a añadí ku e region mester “hasi tur loke ta posibel pa mehorá e forma ku ta komersialisá di tal forma ku ora fronteranan bolbe habri, nos por a e prome destinashon ku turistanan ke bishita.

Sr. Brain Samuel,Hefe di Aliansa Públiko Priva di Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) kende tambe tabata den a pènel a atvertí ku no e mester spera ku turismo den region ta rekuperá rápido bèk, ni di estadia largu ni yegada di kruseronan. El a atvertí mas aleu ku e region mester ahustá su turismo pa unu otro for di e turismo di masa, debí ku den e period despues di Covid-19 nos lo mira ménos turista yega.

El a bisa ku e region mester dirigí su mes mas riba bishitantenan ku ta eksigí un tiki mas kalidat debí ku e pronóstiko ta ku kosto di biaha lo oumentá signifikantemente debí ku ta pronostiká ku ekonomia mundial ta slep drenta un reseshon pió ku esun di añanan 2008 pa 2009.

Diane Edwards, Presidente di JAMPRO tabata di akuerdo ku Samuel notando ku e merkado di turismo ku ta eksigí mas kalidat lo sigui i ku e reto pa hotèlnan lo ta pa pone e protokòlnan na lugá ku ta garantisá seguridat.”

E panelistanan tabata di akuerdo ku otro ku e region mester sigui pusha pa logra invershon mayó den energia renovabel meskos ku traha riba un infrastruktura di salu públiko pa region.

E último punto aki a keda enfatisá pa Stephen C. Beatty, Global Chairman, Infrastructure, and Chairman, Global Cities Center of Excellence na KPMG. El a bisa ku e region awor tin “un oportunidat grandi pa transformá e forma ku kuido di salu ta keda ofresé” dor di kita for invertí den hòspitalnan tradishonal i hasi invershon signifikante den telemedisina i teknologia ku ta hasi ofresementu di esaki na un manera efisiente.

Jon Whiteaker, editor di IJGlobal tabata e moderadó di e webinar.

REGIONAL BANK COMMITTED TO SUPPORTING TOURISM SECTOR

Bridgetown Barbados, June 3, 2020 — Despite bleak forecasts for the tourist sector hard-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, a regional bank is committed to the sector and “will continue to be active” in supporting the Caribbean tourism industry.

Speaking recently during a webinar entitled, “Covid-19 and Investment in Caribbean Infrastructure”, Adam Carter, Managing Director and Head, Investment Banking at CIBC FirstCaribbean said the hospitality and hotel industry accounted for “a large part of our portfolio and we will continue to be active in it”.

He said tourism was the “lifeblood of the Caribbean” and the bank would continue to focus on it, putting “time, effort and capital into the sector. That is not changing”. Mr. Carter said the bank has had “lots of requests for support and we are helping our clients through this storm”.

Mr. Carter said there was a need to improve some of the region’s tourism infrastructure and this could be achieved through Public/Private Partnerships. He added that the region must “do all to improve its marketability so that when borders do re-open we are one of the first destinations visitors will want to come to”.

Fellow panelist S. Brian Samuel, Head, Public-Private Partnerships, Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), had earlier warned that there may not be a quick rebound in regional tourism, neither long-stay or cruise arrivals. He further cautioned that the region needed to “adjust our tourism away from the mass market” as post-covid-19 may see less tourist arrivals.

He said the region was likely to see more high-end visitors as the cost of travel was expected to rise significantly as the world economy was expected to slip into a recession worse than the 2008/09 one.

Diane Edwards, President, JAMPRO agreed with Samuels noting that the high-end part of the tourism market will continue and the “challenge for hotels will be what protocols will be put in place to ensure their safety”.

The panelist also noted that the region should continue its push toward major investment in renewable energy as well as building up healthcare infrastructure in the region.

The latter point was stressed by Stephen C. Beatty, Global Chairman, Infrastructure, and Chairman, Global Cities Center of Excellence at KPMG. He noted that the region now has a “huge opportunity to transform how healthcare is delivered” by moving away from investing in building traditional hospitals and investing significantly in telemedicine and the technology to deliver it efficiently.

The webinar was moderated by Jon Whiteaker, Editor, IJGlobal.