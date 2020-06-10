GOBIERNU NOTISIA 

CENTRALE BANK VAN CURAÇAO EN SINT MAARTEN appoints two trustees within ACU

CBCS appoints two trustees within ACU

Willemstad/Philipsburg – In a general membership meeting, the members of the General Savings
and Credit Cooperative ACU voted in favor of a new governance structure. The new structure
makes it possible to better safeguard the interests of ACU’s members.
The process of implementing the new governance structure has since been delayed. To speed up the
process, the Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) has temporarily appointed two trustees
within ACU who will be assisting the Board in implementing the new governance structure in the
near future. The current ACU Board remains in office.
Both appointed trustees are external experts who are familiar with ACU. Given their experience and
expertise, they will also assist the ACU Board in other areas of business, as necessary.

Willemstad, June 9, 2020

CENTRALE BANK VAN CURAÇAO EN SINT MAARTEN

