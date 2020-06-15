Power Punch Challenge Curacao

The Power Punch Challenge was a great success. All 50 participants from 8 different clubs were very enthusiastic and the most frequently asked question was “when again?”.

Edwin Baas: “I had thought of this activity as an alternative to boxing bouts during the COVID period, but it turned out to be such a great success that it looks like it will be a recurring event. This can be something very big. I even think of a venue like Brionplein, open to the public. This week the board will evaluate and discuss a follow-up.”

There were 6 divisions and the results are:

1st place -18 years -80 kg Raekwon Baas score 936

1st place -18 years 80+ kg Jonah Kleiboer score 928

1st place 18+ years -80 kg Stephen Nahr score 945

1st place 18+ years 80+ kg Coregelino Djaoen score 980

1st place 40+ Edwin Baas score 932

1st place Ladies Krishona Juliana score 886