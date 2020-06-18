From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, 18 june 2020

Two arrests for suspected vehicle theft during controls.

In carrying out the “Car Theft Suppression Plan”, the Sint Maarten Police Force have been conducting several controls on vehicles that were suspected of being stolen.

During one of these controls, which took place in the Dutch Quarter area, officers arrested two males with initials S.G and A.J.U for suspicion of car theft. While checking the VIN numbers on the two vehicles driven by the suspects, it was evident to the officers that numbers were tampered with.

Officers confiscated a blue Kia Picanto and a gray Hyundai I-10 and brought both vehicles to the police station. The two suspects arrested are being held at the police station in Philipsburg pending further investigation. The investigation into car theft is still ongoing.

Illegal Parking in Philipsburg will no longer be tolerated.

Over the past few days, the Sint Maarten Police Patrols (KPSM) , has observed a huge increase in illegal parking on the Boardwalk in Philipsburg.

We would like to, through this press release, warn the general public that if your vehicle is parked in an non designated parking area you will be ticketed with a hefty fine. This warning also applies to persons who park their vehicles on the sidewalk on front-street.

Avoid being ticketed, park in government-designated parking spaces.

Illegal parking will no longer tolerated.