POLICE SINT MAARTEN Suspect arrested for attempted cellphone theft / Arrest made in vehicle theft 

From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, 07 july 2020

Suspect arrested for attempted cellphone theft

The Sint Maarten Police Force Dispatch Center received a call for what was explained to the dispatcher as a stabbing that had taken place just after midnight, Tuesday, in the vicinity of the stoplight on the Nisbeth Road.

The patrols that were in the area immediately rushed to the scene where they encountered a female who informed them that she had gotten into a scuffle with a man who attempted to steal her cellular phone while she was in the Casino. The suspect grabbed and ran off with her phone and she immediately followed behind to retrieve her property.

The situation quickly escalated into a physical altercation once the victim caught up to the suspect. The suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in her hand in an effort to evade apprehension.

The paramedics were also called to the scene to treat the victims wound, she was later transported her to the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC). The patrols were able to arrest the suspect with initials J.R who was still in the area. The suspect was transported to the police station where he is being held for questioning.

Arrest made in vehicle theft

The police patrols arrested a man with the initials J.E., today July, 7th 2020, on suspicion of theft of a vehicle that was reported stolen in the Ebenezer.

The owner of the vehicle explained to officers that the keys to the vehicle were accidentally left in the car the night prior and they noticed that the vehicle was no longer parked in the area in which they left it.

It was later discovered that the suspect, who was walking by at the time, noticed the keys in the vehicle and took it upon himself to drive away with the vehicle.

The officers later obtained information that the vehicle had been spotted driving around in St. Peters area. The patrols were able to intercept the vehicle and the suspect on the Cherry Nut Road. He was immediately arrested and transported to the police where he is being held pending further investigation. The investigation is still ongoing.