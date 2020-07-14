Sanitizing Process at Airport Completed and in place;

Simpson Bay, St. Maarten (Tuesday July 14, 2020) – Airport authorities of the Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company (PJIAE N.V.) have ensured that the facilities were thoroughly sanitized prior to the reopening of the commercial flights. The Cleaning and Disinfecting protocol is implemented to combat the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), whereby a repetitive disinfecting procedure is in place for both the interior and exterior surfaces of the public buildings. Both the Terminal and the Fixed Based Operations (FBO) buildings were meticulously sanitized.

Multiple layers of protection have been added to further safeguard passengers throughout their journey; requiring obligatory facial coverings, restricting access to non-passengers, installation of the infrared thermal scanner, employee and stakeholder training programs and the enhancement of the cleaning protocols. Furthermore, the air in the building is routinely purified and disinfects the Terminal via the AC cooling system. Disinfectant tablets are used to decontaminate the air through the ventilation system. The cleaning program is run periodically throughout the day.

According to the Management Board of PJIAE N.V. the sanitizing of the buildings is in direct line with the comprehensive Prevention and Mitigation plan, which features all the measures and guidelines that are currently in effect at the aerodrome. An official assessment report further declared that there was non-use of harsh chemicals and later determined the buildings were deemed safe for all public travel services.

Due to the global (COVID-19) pandemic, the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) took charge on behalf of the Government of Sint Maarten, implementing travel restrictions. A non-flight service for all commercial travel was also issued. Since then, the cargo, emergency, and repatriation flights were predominantly operated from the FBO building. The strategic disinfecting methods also correlates with the resumption of the full operations on August 1, 2020, as officially announced by the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Telecommunication and Transport (TEATT).

The COVID-19 pandemic is having a huge impact on aviation and the air travel industry, therefore the public health requirements for all passengers and airlines are of high priority for the organization. With the assistance from the dedicated frontline staff and associated teams, the organization intends to regain the confidence of safe travel and first-class service at the award-winning hub airport.

If anyone would like to acquire general information about the COVID-19 Prevention and Mitigation measures at the SXM Airport, please contact us at the in-house hotline 9777.

If you would like to report any COVID-19 hazards and risks at the airport, you are required to call the safety hotline at 1-721-546-7504 or 1-721-5467508 or send your comments via email at safety@sxmairport.com.