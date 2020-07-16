Man arrested for trespassing and damaging private property   / Burn victim succumbs to her wounds. 

From: Acting head of communication Department

Man arrested for trespassing and damaging private property

The personnel of the Detective Department is currently investigating a situation that took place at a location where domestic violence victims are being housed.

On the night of Monday, July 13th, 2020 the police dispatch center received a call from a staff member of the organization concerning an unknown man who was seen loitering around the premises.

When the police patrol arrived at the location, they were informed that the male suspect had already fled the scene, but not before damaging several items belonging to the organization.

It later emerged that the man with the initials E.R.W. who is suspected of ill-treating and threatening his family was the person who had trespassed on the grounds of the organization. The officers were also informed that the suspect may be in possession of a firearm.

After investigating this incident, the personnel of the Detective Department requested and received a warrant to arrest the suspect and to conduct a house search at the residence of the suspect.

A search of the suspect’s residence was conducted, early Tuesday morning on July 14th, 2020. During this search, a small quantity of illegal narcotics was found in the home but no firearm was located.

The drugs were seized in the interest of further investigation. The suspect was arrested and taken to the police station where he is being held pending further investigation.

Burn victim succumbs to her wounds.

The Sint Maarten Police Force were notified that the victim with initials J.J.W, who was severely burnt after being set on fire back in February of this year has succumbed to her injures.

J.J.W was flown of to Colombia for further treatment after receiving burns to over 70% of her body in the Dutch Quarter area on Saturday, February29th, 2020.

The Detective Department arrested a male suspect with the initial F.W on March 3rd 2020 in connection with incident. He was later released a few days after his arrest due to lack of sufficient evidence and information on what had taken place. The investigation into case is currently still ongoing. On behalf of the Sint Maarten Police Force we would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased .