RAYMOND FANEYTE DIREKTOR GENERAL NOBO NA SOAB / RAYMOND FANEYTE WORDT DE NIEUWE ALGEMEEN DIRECTEUR SOAB / RAYMOND FANEYTE TAKES ON THE ROLE OF SOAB MANAGING DIRECTOR

RAYMOND FANEYTE DIREKTOR GENERAL NOBO NA SOAB

Willemstad, 16 di yüli 2020 – Entrante yanüari 2021 Sr. Raymond Faneyte lo asumí e funshon di direktor general na Stichting Overheidsaccountantsbureau Curaçao (SOAB). Su predesesor, Sr. Geomaly Martes, a manehá SOAB for di komienso, ehersiendo un papel klave den e resultadonan impreshonante ku SOAB a sa di realisá durante e último 25 aña. SOAB ta gradisí Sr. Martes pa e gran impakto ku e tabatin riba desaroyo di SOAB i alabes ta konfia ku e traspaso di liderazgo ta unu ku lo sigui elevá SOAB pa dilanti i den futuro.



Raymond Faneyte

Den su trayektorio na SOAB di mas ku un dékada, Raymond Faneyte a demonstrá su kalidatnan di liderázgo pa medio di su esfuersonan pa pusha SOAB pa dilanti. Su eksperensia den ouditoria, den assurance i komo konsehero pa gobièrnunan di turno, entidatnan den sektor públiko i privá den Karibe Hulandes i e resultadonan ku e la optené, a form’é komo e persona indiká pa e funshon. Alabes, su firmesa den asuntunan di konfiabilidat, honestidat, integridat i su profeshonalismo ta balornan ehemplar ku Raymond ta desplegá den su interakshon ku kliente i kolega. Esaki a fortifiká e konfiansa ku gerensha i personal di SOAB tin den su persona pa e funshon di liderazgo ku e lo asumí entrante yanüari 2021.

SOAB

SOAB ta renombrá pa su konosementu i eksperensia ekstenso i profundo den e area di sektor públiko den Karibe Hulandes. E organisashon ta lider pa loke ta trata konosementu nesesario pa por duna sosten na su klientenan gubernamental i un outoridat den sektor publiko. SOAB ta konfia ku pa medio di e liderazgo di Raymond Faneyte, SOAB lo sigui kontribuí na bienestar di komunidat, pa medio di guía i konseho ofresé na su klientenan.

RAYMOND FANEYTE WORDT DE NIEUWE ALGEMEEN DIRECTEUR SOAB

Willemstad, 16 juli 2020 – Vanaf januari 2021 zal dhr. Raymond Faneyte de functie betreden van algemeen directeur bij de Stichting Overheidsaccountantsbureau Curaçao (SOAB). Zijn voorganger, dhr. Geomaly Martes, heeft SOAB sedert de beginjaren van de organisatie geleid en heeft een sleutelrol gespeeld als het gaat om de indrukwekkende resultaten die SOAB de afgelopen 25 jaar teweeg heeft gebracht. SOAB bedankt dhr. Martes voor de belangrijke impact op de ontwikkeling die SOAB door de jaren heen heeft gekend en vertrouwt er tegelijkertijd op dat de leiderschaptransitie de vooruitstrevende koers van de organisatie ten goede zal komen.

Raymond Faneyte

Gedurende zijn dienstbetrekking van meer dan een decennia bij SOAB heeft Raymond Faneyte zijn leiderschapskwaliteiten waargemaakt door zijn inspanningen om progressie te bevorderen binnen SOAB. Zijn ervaring in auditing, assurance en als adviseur voor diverse overheden, publieke en private entiteiten in Caribisch Nederland en de resultaten die hij behaald heeft, hebben hem doen vormen tot de juiste persoon voor deze functie. Zijn daadkracht in vertrouwenszaken, betrouwbaarheid, integriteit en proffesionalisme zijn waarden die hem op de werkvloer karakteriseren in zijn interactie met klanten als collega’s. Hierdoor hebben het SOAB management en het personeel de volste vertrouwen in Raymond’s capaciteiten om per januari 2021 toe te treden tot deze leiderschapsfunctie.



SOAB

SOAB staat bekend om haar zeer vakkundige professionals op het gebied van de publieke sector in Caribisch Nederland. De organisatie is leidend als het gaat om haar deskundigheid bij het adviseren en ondersteunen van overheidsklanten en is een autoriteit op overheidsgebied. SOAB vertrouwt erop dat onder het leiderschap van Raymond Faneyte de organisatie een bijdrage zal blijven leveren aan het welzijn van ons gemeenschap, door middel van ondersteuning en advies aan haar klanten.

RAYMOND FANEYTE TAKES ON THE ROLE OF SOAB MANAGING DIRECTOR

Willemstad, July 16, 2020 – As of January 2021 Mr. Raymond Faneyte will enter into the role of Managing Director of Stichting Overheidsaccountantsbureau Curaçao (SOAB). Mr. Raymond Faneyte will succeed Mr. Geomaly Martes, who previously led SOAB since its inception and whom has played a a key role in its impressive results over the past 25 years. SOAB is grateful towards Mr. Martes for the enormous impact his leadership has had on the developments within SOAB, and at the same time thrusts that the transfer of leadership will realize a successful transition into tomorrow.

Raymond Faneyte

For more than a decade Raymond Faneyte has made his mark by contributing with the developments within SOAB which has steered the organization forward. His professional experience in auditing, assurance and advisory for governments, public sector and private sector entities in the Dutch Caribbean and the results he has obtained, have formed him into the right person to take on this leadership role. In addition, his ‘belief in trustworthiness’ and ‘honesty’, his integrity and being a thorough professional are exemplary core values which Raymond displays in his interactions with both clients and colleagues. This has fortified the thrust the management and personnel bestow in him as he takes on this leadership role as per January 2021.



SOAB

SOAB is renowned for our professionals with extensive knowledge within the industry and government with our track record in experience within the public sector in the Dutch Caribbean. Our organization is leading in terms of knowledge of Government and an authority on public governance. SOAB is confident that with Raymond’s leadership, SOAB will keep contributing to the welfare of the community, by giving assurance and advisory to their governments and civil servants.