From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, July 27th 2020

The Sint.Maarten Police Force COVID-19 public measures

Recently it has become apparent that the risk of infection with the coronavirus is still present on Sint Maarten and has become of great concern again. During the last few weeks the police had relaxed its policy guiding the persons visiting the police station.

Due to the sudden uptick in COVID-19 cases and in an effort to help alleviate the spread of the virus, as well as safeguarding the health of those working or visiting the station, it had been decided by the police management to re-introduce its safety guidelines governing the visits to the station in Philipsburg.

Persons wishing to file an official complaint at either the Philipsburg or the Simpson- bay the Police Station need to take the following into account.

The general public is requested to call +1 (721) 54-22222 to make an appointment. Person will not be permitted to enter without a prior appointment on a non-emergency basis.

*Please have the following details at hand before calling the station, in order for us to provide efficient and speedy service. (Name, date of birth, place of birth, address, phone number, and a short summary of what took place)

There will be only a maximum of four (4) persons allowed in the waiting area one time. The social distancing rules should be adhered to while waiting for assistance.

The 911 hotline should only be called in case of emergencies.

Persons wishing the file a complaint can now temporarily do so by sending an email to AR@policesxm.sx or calling +1 (721) 54-22222.

In the case of more complex complaints, persons will be referred to the detective department to be able to make an appointment for assistance.

The Sint Maarten Police Force will continue to be vigilant throughout this outbreak and we ask the community to continue to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and the persons around them.

We continue to ask the community to only share news from official source to avoid unnecessary panic.

For further information the public can call the police station on +1 721- 542 22 22.

Any changes made to the above mentioned information will be conveyed via an official press release from the KPSM, it will also be posted on the police website (www.policesx.sx) as well as the Facebook page.

Shots fired at Garbage truck in Sucker garden

The Personnel of the Detective department are currently investigating a situation where shots were fired at a garbage truck in the area Dutch Quarter on Sunday afternoon around 1.00 pm.

When the patrol arrived at the scene, they were informed that a drive in a gray car shot at the garbage truck while passing on the road leading to Union Farm. The reason for the shooting is still unclear to the investigators.

The forensic department is collecting evidence in this incident

If you or anyone you know may have information as to what took place do not hesitate to contact the Police Detective Department at +1 721 54 22222 or the anonymous tip line on 9300 (free of charge). You can also visit the website at http://www.policesxm.sx to report crime anonymous via the tip contact form, or you can leave a Private Message via our Facebook page (Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten) if you know or suspect something.