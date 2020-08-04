Sint Maarten Police: Community assistance requested in a criminal case. / Suspect arrested for a spree of robberies Cole Bay area / Condolences to the family and friends of the late R.A.M Sorton

From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, August 3rd 2020

Community assistance requested in a criminal case.

In a previously posted press release issued by the Sint Maarten Police Force on Tuesday, July 21st, 2020, it was mentioned that a male suspect with initials E.Y. was arrested for alleged lewd criminal acts. The Sint Maarten Police Force along with the Public Prosecutors office has collaborated to request the assistance of the general public.

E.Y. is suspected of sexual inappropriate behavior towards a under aged boy. E.Y. is known as a basketball coach and has been known to use this position in an attempt to connect with young boys through various settings. Before this arrest E.Y. was convicted for similar crimes involving minors.

Through this press release, we are requesting the community’s assistance to come forward and report possible wrongdoings. If your child, you, or someone you may know has been contacted or has come in contact with suspect E.Y. in any way deemed inappropriate, we are asking you to contact the Youth and Morals Department to report it at +1721-5491117.

All information relayed to the detectives in this investigation will be kept confidential.

Suspect arrested for a spree of robberies Cole Bay area

The Detectives of Sint Maarten Police Force arrested a man with the initials N.J.T, on July 31st for his alleged involvement in a spree of armed robberies that have been happening in the Cole Bay and surrounding areas.

The suspect who lives in the district was arrested in the early morning hours by the detectives without incident. After the arrest, a search was conducted in the home of the suspected robber, during which several items were confiscated.

The suspect is being remanded pending further investigations.

We would like to also remind the community that the more the we come together to assist the police in the combat against these crimes the faster the robber(s) can be apprehended.

Condolences to the family and friends of the late R.A.M Sorton

In connection with passing of our former colleague and friend, Inspector Rudolfus Alexander Martin SORTON, who died on July 30th 2020, the management of the Police Force (KPSM) would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

Inspector R.A.M SORTON joined the police force in 1969 and worked the islands of Curacao and Saba. Mr. R.A.M Sorton ended his police career on Sint Maarten where he worked at the Immigration Department.

After working for more than 40 years Inspector R.A.M Sorton went on a well-deserved pension in March 2009.

We have always known him as a strong and courageous police officer who has always motivated others during his tenure as an officer . He is certainly a big loss to his friends and family on Sint Maarten , Curacao and Saba. May his soul rest in eternal peace.