Mas di 8000 turista di estadia na luna di yüli  Sifranan preliminar yüli 2020 / Over 8,000 stayover visitors in July Preliminary July 2020 Visitor Arrivals 

Mas di 8000 turista di estadia na luna di yüli

Sifranan preliminar yüli 2020

WILLEMSTAD- 5 di ougùstùs 2020 – Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) ta raportá yegada di 8.195 turista di estadia desde reapertura di frontera dia 1 di yüli 2020. 83% di e kantidat di turista registrá ta prosedente di Europa i 11% a bini for di region Karibe.

Ku nos frontera habrí te na e momentunan aki, pa solamente algun pais den Wèst Europa, por mira ku 93% di e europeonan ku a bishitá Kòrsou ta prosedente di Hulanda. Sobrá a bini for di Alemania i Bèlgika. Un total di 55% di e europeonan aki a keda na un akomodashon alternativo miéntras 45% a keda den hotèl.

For di region Karibe te na e momentunan aki, Kòrsou a risibí 907 turista di estadia. Bishitantenan for di otro islanan den Reino Hulandes tambe por bishitá Kòrsou. Un total di 477 turista di estadia a keda risibí for di Bonaire, 328 for di Aruba i un total di 93 for di St. Maarten.

CEO di CTB, Paul Pennicook a remarká, “tabata bon pa tuma nota ku mas di 8000 turista di estadia a hasi nan yegada na luna di yüli. E promé luna kompletu despues di reapertura di frontera. E reservashonnan pa luna di ougùstùs te na e momentunan aki ta mustra prometedor”.

Over 8,000 stayover visitors in July

Preliminary July 2020 Visitor Arrivals

WILLEMSTAD – August 5, 2020 – The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) is reporting 8,195 stayover visitor arrivals since the borders reopened on July 1st. Eighty-three percent of the reported visitors are travelling from Europe and 11% from the Caribbean region.

With the borders being open to only a select number of countries in Western Europe, 93% of the European visitors came from the Netherlands. The rest came from Germany and Belgium. Fifty five percent of these European visitors stayed in alternative accommodations, while 45% stayed in resort hotels.

From the Caribbean region, we have welcomed 907 stayover visitors. Visitors from other Dutch Kingdom islands are also welcome to visit Curaçao. We have welcomed 477 (Bonaire), 328 (Aruba), and 93 (St. Maarten) stayover visitors.

“It was good to see over 8,000 visitors arrive in July, the first full month of reopened borders. The bookings for August so far are promising”, commented CTB CEO, Paul Pennicook.