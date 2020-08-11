GOBIERNU NOTISIA * REUNION PÚBLIKO di PARLAMENTO DI KÒRSOU riba DJAMARS, 11 di ougùstùs 2020, pa 4or p.m. August 11, 2020 REDAKSHON 0 Comments * REUNION PÚBLIKO di PARLAMENTO DI KÒRSOU riba DJAMARS, 11 di ougùstùs 2020, pa 4or p.m. TÓPIKONAN PA SER TRATA: Dokumentonan ku a drenta. Willemstad, 11 di ougùstùs 2020 Na nòmber di Presidente di Parlamento, Grefir di Parlamento, mr. S. R. Cijntje KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the newsWhatsAppTweetEmailPrintLike this:Like Loading... Related
