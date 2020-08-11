GOBIERNU NOTISIA 

* REUNION PÚBLIKO di PARLAMENTO DI KÒRSOU riba DJAMARS, 11 di ougùstùs 2020, pa 4or p.m.

TÓPIKONAN PA SER TRATA:
Dokumentonan ku a drenta.
Willemstad, 11 di ougùstùs 2020
Na nòmber di Presidente di Parlamento,
Grefir di Parlamento,
mr. S. R. Cijntje

 

